Global Hand Dryers Market Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increased Focus on Health and Hygiene Post-COVID-19

The Global Hand Dryers Market is projected to witness a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028, reaching a market size of ~US$1.5 billion by 2028.

The market growth is attributed to the rising individual awareness regarding health and hygiene, especially following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The pandemic has led to a shift in individuals' preferences towards maintaining a sanitation and hygiene lifestyle, leading to increased demand for hand dryers.

Hand dryers are electrical equipment/machines used for drying hands after washing. They are commonly found in public restrooms of office buildings, restaurants, schools, and medical facilities, replacing paper towel dispensers. Hand dryers utilize air streams to dry hands faster and more thoroughly than paper towels, reducing daily waste and eliminating maintenance costs.

The increasing focus on health and hygiene, coupled with rapid urbanization, has contributed to the growing market for hand dryers. Individuals are becoming more conscious of hand hygiene, leading to a higher demand for hand dryers as an effective solution to prevent the spread of viruses, including Covid-19. The market is witnessing the adoption of technologically advanced and environmentally sustainable hand dryer products that are energy-intensive and pollutant-free.

A survey conducted by the National Library of Medicine (NLM), operated by the US federal government, revealed an increased preference for electric hand dryers and a decreased preference for paper towels during the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to a 36.9% increase in the preference for hand dryers compared to 31.4% before the pandemic, highlighting the changing consumer behavior towards hand drying techniques.

Government initiatives and the inclination towards smart infrastructure in emerging countries such as Brazil, India, China, and Mexico are expected to drive the adoption of hand dryers. The investments in infrastructure, including the energy sector and healthcare facilities, will encourage the installation of smart healthcare settings, reducing microbial cross-contamination and promoting hygiene in restrooms.

However, factors such as the higher installation cost of hand dryers and the increase in noise pollution during installation pose challenges to the market growth.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply side of hand dryers due to restrictions imposed by governments worldwide. This has led to limited transportation, lower workforce capacity, and closure of commercial and industrial operations, resulting in lower manufacturing and sales of hand dryers. However, as the restrictions are lifted and industrial operations resume, the use of hand dryers is expected to increase to maintain social distance and minimize the risk of contamination.

Product Types (Hot Hand Dryers and Jet Hand Dryers)

Mode of Operation (Push-Button and Automatic)

End Users (Hotels & Restaurants, Airports, Shopping Malls, Hospitals, Office Buildings, and Others)

Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and LAMEA)

In August 2022 , Bobrick launched the PureDri Sanitizing Hand Dryer, a product that can kill 99% of bacteria, viruses, mold, and fungi in over 10 minutes.

, Bobrick launched the PureDri Sanitizing Hand Dryer, a product that can kill 99% of bacteria, viruses, mold, and fungi in over 10 minutes. In July 2022 , Euronics introduced a new line of touchless fittings, including hand dryers, to reduce contamination in public restrooms.

