Global Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Analysis Report, 2017-2022 & 2023-2030 Featuring Emergex Vaccines, Bejing Vigoo Biological, Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology, Sentinext Therapeutics, & Sinovac Biotech

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Market, By Virus Type; By Drug Type; By Route of Administration; By Distribution Channel -Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) market size was valued at US$ 3.03 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4.67 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period. 

Asia Pacific leads with a market share of 54.0% in 2022 and the fastest CAGR of 6.7%. North America's market is expected to reach US$ 1046.6 Mn by 2030.

Key factors driving the market include rising healthcare expenditure and an increased prevalence of viral infections in children. Additionally, progress in drug development and vaccines for HFMD disease is fuelling the growth of the market. On the other hand, the availability of home remedies acts as a restraint for the market.

The categorization of virus types is led by Coxsackievirus A16, which was the major contributor with a substantial market portion of 54.3% in 2022 and also showcased the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. When it comes to drug types, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs took the lead, capturing 60% of the market in 2022.

Considering the routes of administration, the topical category was prominent, securing more than 55% of the market share in 2022. Among different distribution channels, retail pharmacies outperformed others, acquiring the largest market proportion of 47.9% in 2022.

Major players include Emergex Vaccines Ltd, Bejing Vigoo Biological Co., Ltd., Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology, Sentinext Therapeutics, Sinovac Biotech, among others.

These companies are focusing on strategies such as the development of new vaccines, expansion into international markets, and acquisition of new production lines, technologies, businesses, products, or services.

Report Insights:

  • Epidemiology of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease
  • Recent progress and challenges in drug development for HFMD
  • Mechanism of action for HFMD virus inhibitors
  • HFMD Vaccines in the pipeline
  • Vaccine Development Pipeline - by Company
  • Cost of medical services and over-the-counter medications without insurance for HFMD
  • Key Manufacturers - Based on Drug Types

Industry Outlook

  • Epidemiological Risk Factors of Hand, Foot, Mouth Disease
  • Recent progress and challenges in drug development of HFMD disease
  • Mechanism of action for HFMD virus inhibitors
  • Vaccine Development Pipeline - by company
  • HFMD Vaccines in pipeline

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

  • Emergex Vaccines Ltd
  • Bejing Vigoo Biological Co., LTD
  • Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology
  • Sentinext Therapeutics
  • Sinovac Biotech

Segments Overview:

By Virus Type

  • Coxsackievirus A16
  • Coxsackievirus A6
  • Enterovirus 71 (EV-A71)

By Drug Type

  • Pain Relievers
  • Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs
  • Nucleoside Analogue Antivirals

By Route of Administration

  • Topical
  • Oral
  • Intravenous

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies A16
  • Online Pharmacies

