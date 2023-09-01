Global Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Analysis Report, 2017-2022 & 2023-2030 Featuring Emergex Vaccines, Bejing Vigoo Biological, Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology, Sentinext Therapeutics, & Sinovac Biotech

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Market, By Virus Type; By Drug Type; By Route of Administration; By Distribution Channel -Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) market size was valued at US$ 3.03 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4.67 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific leads with a market share of 54.0% in 2022 and the fastest CAGR of 6.7%. North America's market is expected to reach US$ 1046.6 Mn by 2030.

Key factors driving the market include rising healthcare expenditure and an increased prevalence of viral infections in children. Additionally, progress in drug development and vaccines for HFMD disease is fuelling the growth of the market. On the other hand, the availability of home remedies acts as a restraint for the market.

The categorization of virus types is led by Coxsackievirus A16, which was the major contributor with a substantial market portion of 54.3% in 2022 and also showcased the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. When it comes to drug types, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs took the lead, capturing 60% of the market in 2022.

Considering the routes of administration, the topical category was prominent, securing more than 55% of the market share in 2022. Among different distribution channels, retail pharmacies outperformed others, acquiring the largest market proportion of 47.9% in 2022.

Major players include Emergex Vaccines Ltd, Bejing Vigoo Biological Co., Ltd., Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology, Sentinext Therapeutics, Sinovac Biotech, among others.

These companies are focusing on strategies such as the development of new vaccines, expansion into international markets, and acquisition of new production lines, technologies, businesses, products, or services.

Report Insights:

Epidemiology of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease

Recent progress and challenges in drug development for HFMD

Mechanism of action for HFMD virus inhibitors

HFMD Vaccines in the pipeline

Vaccine Development Pipeline - by Company

Cost of medical services and over-the-counter medications without insurance for HFMD

Key Manufacturers - Based on Drug Types

Industry Outlook

Epidemiological Risk Factors of Hand, Foot, Mouth Disease

Recent progress and challenges in drug development of HFMD disease

Mechanism of action for HFMD virus inhibitors

Vaccine Development Pipeline - by company

HFMD Vaccines in pipeline

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

Emergex Vaccines Ltd

Bejing Vigoo Biological Co., LTD

Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology

Sentinext Therapeutics

Sinovac Biotech

Segments Overview:



By Virus Type

Coxsackievirus A16

Coxsackievirus A6

Enterovirus 71 (EV-A71)

By Drug Type

Pain Relievers

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Nucleoside Analogue Antivirals

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Intravenous

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies A16

Online Pharmacies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fa7wd6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets