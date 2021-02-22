Global Hand Sanitizer Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hand sanitizer market reached a value of US$4.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hand sanitizer market to decline during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Hand sanitizer, also known as hand antiseptic, is a foam, gel or liquid-based sanitizing agent that is applied on hands for removing various disease-causing pathogens. It is applied for preventing diseases caused by the transmission of germs and infections through hands.



Ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol or a mixture of both is the most commonly used active ingredient in hand sanitizers. Alcohol acts as an antimicrobial that is effective against bacteria and various viruses. Hand sanitizers also contain humectants that retain the moisture in hands and do not remove natural oils from the skin despite repetitive use. They are widely considered as a more efficient and gentler option for the skin as compared to the commonly used soap bars.



Growing awareness about hand hygiene is one of the key factors driving the market. Owing to increasing inclination toward health and wellness, consumers are now adopting precautionary measures to prevent contracting any disease. Hand sanitizers are crucial in preventing the transmission of infections, owing to which they are gaining preference among the expanding health-conscious consumer base.



Furthermore, hand sanitizer dispensers are increasingly being installed in schools to combat health issues such as diarrhea, cough, cold and other related infections among students.



Additionally, the introduction of fragrant and perfumed hand sanitizers that give a pleasant scent to hands while maintaining hygiene, coupled with the launch of environment-friendly and natural product variants, is also propelling the product's demand.



Moreover, the market is also being driven by various innovations in formulations and dispenser designs such as touchless dispensers that increase the product's aesthetic value, thus escalating the probability of its sales.



Key Questions Answered:



What was the global hand sanitizer market size in 2019?

What will be the hand sanitizer market outlook in the coming years?

What are the major hand sanitizer industry drivers?

Who are the leading hand sanitizer industry players?

Which is the largest regional market for hand sanitizers?

What will be the hand sanitizer industry growth rate during the next five years (2020-2025)?

Which is the leading distribution channel in the hand sanitizer market?

What is the major product type of the hand sanitizer market?

What is the dominant end use segment of the hand sanitizer market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hand Sanitizer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Form

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by End Use

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Form

6.1 Gel

6.2 Foam

6.3 Liquid

6.4 Spray

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Alcohol-Based

7.2 Non-Alcohol Based



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Pharmacy Stores

8.2 Departmental Stores

8.3 Online Stores

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by End Use

9.1 Restaurants

9.2 Schools

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Household Purposes

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Key Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The Himalaya Drug Company

Procter and Gamble Company

Henkel AG & Company

KGaA

Unilever NV/PLC.

Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.

Gojo Industry Inc.

Chattem Inc.

Kutol Products Company Inc and 3M Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5zrgi



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

