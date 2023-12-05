Global Hand Sanitizers Market Report 2024-2033: Customized Hand Sanitizers Meeting Diverse Hygiene Needs

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Dec, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizers Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hand sanitizers market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $4.04 billion in 2023 to $4.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The hand sanitizers market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hand sanitizers market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the global hand sanitizers market. The regions covered in the hand sanitizers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a variety of factors, including ongoing health concerns and the continued emphasis on hygiene practices by consumers. Additionally, the use of hand sanitizers in the travel and hospitality industries is expected to contribute to growth, along with the increasing demand for green and sustainable products.

Notable trends expected during this period include addressing concerns related to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the customization of hand sanitizers to meet specific needs, the adoption of touchless dispensing systems for enhanced hygiene, and the growing interest in natural and organic hand sanitizers as part of the evolving landscape in hand hygiene products.

The sanitizer market experienced significant growth driven by the coronavirus outbreak. Maintaining hygiene became a crucial aspect of protection from COVID-19 and overall health. Consequently, there was a substantial surge in sanitizer demand globally following the outbreak in China, given the effectiveness of sanitizers against the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing over 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol as the preferred method of hand hygiene in healthcare settings. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported an increase in registrations from over 1,500 additional manufacturers aiming to meet the heightened demand for hand sanitizers. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with increased hygiene awareness, is expected to drive sanitizer demand in 2020 and beyond.

The growth of the hand sanitizer market is also bolstered by an increasing number of government programs and initiatives focused on personal hygiene. Government initiatives encompass specific actions, programs, or projects undertaken by governments or their agencies to address particular issues, achieve specific goals, or promote specific policies or agendas. These initiatives enhance public awareness, introduce regulations, provide support through subsidies, and facilitate widespread distribution during health crises. 

The sanitizer market's growth is hindered by health hazards associated with occupational exposure to chemicals used in sanitizer manufacturing. Research has linked workers exposed to the chemicals or biocides used in sanitizer, disinfectant, and deodorizer production to a 65% higher risk of thyroid cancer. Consequently, the occupational health risks related to chemical exposure during the manufacturing of chemical-based sanitizers are expected to limit market expansion.

Major companies involved in hand sanitizers are focusing on developing eco-friendly sanitizers to gain a competitive advantage. These sanitizers are formulated with sustainable and non-toxic ingredients. 

Major companies operating in the hand sanitizers market include 

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group
  • The Himalaya Drug Company
  • Procter and Gamble
  • Gojo Industry Inc.
  • Henkel Corporation
  • Unilever
  • Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.
  • Chattem Inc.
  • Best Sanitizers Inc.
  • Kutol Products Company
  • Skinvisible Inc.
  • Nice-Pak Products Inc.
  • Lion Corporation
  • Medline Industries Inc.
  • Magica, Inc.
  • Clear-San Pro
  • Dana Medco
  • The Betty Mills Company (BettyMills.com)
  • NBGS USA
  • C&L Supply Company, Inc.
  • Lancaster Packaging
  • Ryan Herco Flow Solutions
  • Himalaya Wellness Company
  • Environmental Science Hygiene Ltd
  • Best Sanitizers
  • Saraya Co.
  • Clorox Company
  • Ecolab Inc.
  • SC Johnson & Son, Inc.
  • Best hand sanitizers, Inc.
  • 3M Company
  • Vi-Jon Inc.
  • Deb Group Ltd.
  • Zoono Group Limited
  • 4E Brands North America LLC
  • The Clorox Company
  • The Procter & Gamble Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hand Sanitizers Market Characteristics

3. Hand Sanitizers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hand Sanitizers Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. Impact Of High Inflation On Online Therapy Services Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Online Therapy Services Market
4.3. COVID-19 Impact On Online Therapy Services Market

5. Global Hand Sanitizers Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Hand Sanitizers Market Drivers and Restraints
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints Of The Market
5.2. Global Hand Sanitizers Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 2023, Value ($ Billion)
5.3. Global Hand Sanitizers Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. Hand Sanitizers Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Hand Sanitizers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

  • Quartenary Ammonium Compounds Based
  • Alcohol Based
  • Triclosan Based
  • Other Types

6.2. Global Hand Sanitizers Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

  • Gel
  • Foam
  • Liquid
  • Other Products

6.3. Global Hand Sanitizers Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

  • Online Store
  • Pharmacy Store
  • Departmental Store
  • Other Distribution Channels

6.4. Global Hand Sanitizers Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals
  • Restaurants
  • Schools
  • Household Purpose
  • Other End Users

7. Hand Sanitizers Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Hand Sanitizers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Hand Sanitizers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxnkf2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Tailgating Detection Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Access Control Systems, Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Projects

Tailgating Detection Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Access Control Systems, Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Projects

The "Tailgating Detection Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Curacao and St Maarten Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2023

Curacao and St Maarten Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2023

The "Curacao and St Maarten Insurance Industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.