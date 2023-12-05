Global Hand Sanitizers Market Report 2024-2033: Customized Hand Sanitizers Meeting Diverse Hygiene Needs

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizers Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hand sanitizers market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $4.04 billion in 2023 to $4.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The hand sanitizers market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hand sanitizers market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the global hand sanitizers market. The regions covered in the hand sanitizers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a variety of factors, including ongoing health concerns and the continued emphasis on hygiene practices by consumers. Additionally, the use of hand sanitizers in the travel and hospitality industries is expected to contribute to growth, along with the increasing demand for green and sustainable products.

Notable trends expected during this period include addressing concerns related to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the customization of hand sanitizers to meet specific needs, the adoption of touchless dispensing systems for enhanced hygiene, and the growing interest in natural and organic hand sanitizers as part of the evolving landscape in hand hygiene products.



The sanitizer market experienced significant growth driven by the coronavirus outbreak. Maintaining hygiene became a crucial aspect of protection from COVID-19 and overall health. Consequently, there was a substantial surge in sanitizer demand globally following the outbreak in China, given the effectiveness of sanitizers against the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing over 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol as the preferred method of hand hygiene in healthcare settings. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported an increase in registrations from over 1,500 additional manufacturers aiming to meet the heightened demand for hand sanitizers. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with increased hygiene awareness, is expected to drive sanitizer demand in 2020 and beyond.



The growth of the hand sanitizer market is also bolstered by an increasing number of government programs and initiatives focused on personal hygiene. Government initiatives encompass specific actions, programs, or projects undertaken by governments or their agencies to address particular issues, achieve specific goals, or promote specific policies or agendas. These initiatives enhance public awareness, introduce regulations, provide support through subsidies, and facilitate widespread distribution during health crises.



The sanitizer market's growth is hindered by health hazards associated with occupational exposure to chemicals used in sanitizer manufacturing. Research has linked workers exposed to the chemicals or biocides used in sanitizer, disinfectant, and deodorizer production to a 65% higher risk of thyroid cancer. Consequently, the occupational health risks related to chemical exposure during the manufacturing of chemical-based sanitizers are expected to limit market expansion.



Major companies involved in hand sanitizers are focusing on developing eco-friendly sanitizers to gain a competitive advantage. These sanitizers are formulated with sustainable and non-toxic ingredients.



