Global Hand Tools and Accessories Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Hand Tools and Accessories market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.



4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.6%. Mechanics' Service Tools, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.9 Billion by the year 2025, Mechanics' Service Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$215.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$298.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mechanics' Service Tools will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$933.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AandE, Inc.; Acha-Herramientas De Precision SL; Ajax Tool Works, Inc.; Akar Tools Ltd.; Alyco Tools SA; ANDREAS MAIER GmbH & Co.KG; Apex Tool Group - Crescent; Apex Tool Group - Gearwrench; Apex Tool Group LLC; Artex Ltd.







HAND TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Industry Background

Evolution of the Industry

Hand Tools Remain Vital in the Modern Mechanical Era

A Secure Niche for Hand Tools, Despite the Growing Threat of Powered Tools: Percentage Share Breakdown of Hand Tools and Power Tools in the Global Tools Market for the Year 2019

Stable Outlook Governs Future Prospects in the Hand Tools Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/ Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Competition

Hand Tools and Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Product Profile

Mechanics' Service Tools

Pliers

Hammers

Wrenches

Screwdrivers

Edge Tools

Axe

Adze

Hatchets

Chisels

Paint & Masonry Tools

Other Segments

Shovel

Spades

Hoes

Rakes

Accessories

Sandpaper

Different Designs & Features for Different Regions





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Akar Tools Ltd. (India)

Apex Tool Group (USA)

Channellock Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Greenlee (USA)

Gray Tools Canada Inc. (Canada)

Ideal Industries, Inc. (USA)

Irwin Tools (USA)

J.K. Files (India) Limited (India)

Kennametal Inc. (USA)

Klein Tools Inc. (USA)

Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. (USA)

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (USA)

Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

Pilana Tools Group (Czech Republic)

Snap-On Incorporated (USA)

Stanley Black & Decker (USA)

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (USA)

Wera Tools (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Occupational Ergonomics: The Primary Factor Driving Innovation in the Hand Tools Market

Growing Incidence of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs) Drives the Emphasis on Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools: Number of MSDs in the United States Per 10,000 Full Time Workers by Industry Sector for the Year 2018

Multitask Hand Tools Grow in Prominence

APEX BOLT Action Titanium Pen, the Next Generation Tactical Multi-Tool Pen from ZEROHOUR

Focus on Productivity in Lightweight Manufacturing to Spur Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand Tools

Non-Magnetic and Non-Sparking Hand Tools Make Perfect Sense for High Energy and Electrical Component Applications

As Competition Heats up, Companies Keep Afloat with Product Innovations

Bionic Grip™ from LoggerHead Tools

Dewalt's DWHT56148 Engineering Hammer

Douglas Tools' TC20-DP Framing Hammer

Klecker Knives' Klax Lumberjack Axe Head

Leveraxe® Axe

Sven-Saw, an Ergonomically Designed Cutting Tool

Shovel Blades from Hisco

Mechanics' Service Tools: The Largest Product Market to Witness Strong Growth

Strong Demand for Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Drives Growth of Vehicle Mechanics Tools

Robustly Growing Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Market Ranks as a Positive Macro Trend Driving Demand for Mechanics' Service Tools in the Automotive Sector: Global Market for Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growth in Aircraft MRO Expands the Addressable Market for Aviation General Mechanic's Tools

Projected Increase in Aircraft MRO to Spur Demand Opportunities for Aviation Hand Tools: Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 & 2024

Machinery Maintenance & Heavy Equipment Repair Drives Demand for Mechanic's Service Tools in the Industrial Sector

Aging Plant Machinery with Heavy Repair & Maintenance Burden to Spur Opportunities for Hand Tools Used in the Industrial Sector: Average Age of Industrial Equipment (In Years) in the Private Sector in the United States for the Years 1980, 2

and 2018

Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP, Spells Opportunities for Hand Tools Used by Construction Workers

Projected Increase in Construction Investments & a Parallel Expansion in Construction Workforce to Spur Demand for Construction Hand Tools: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Rise in D.I.Y Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping Projects to Spur Growth in the Hand Tools Market

Growing Prominence of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Culture Provides a Firm Growth Platform for Hand Tools in the Consumer Market: Global DIY/Home Improvement Turnover (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Average Cost, Savings & Return on Investment (ROI) on DIY Home Improvement Projects in the United States

Global Hand Tools Purchases in the Consumer Segment (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Age Group

Intelligent CAD Technology Enables the Development of Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences

Growing Competition from Power Tools: A Market Dampener





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Hand Tools and Accessories Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Hand Tools and Accessories Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Mechanics' Service Tools (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Mechanics' Service Tools (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Mechanics' Service Tools (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Edge Tools (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Edge Tools (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Edge Tools (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Segments (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Segments (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Professional User Segment to Generate Consistent Demand for Hand Tools

Continued Trend Towards Longer Vehicle Retention Sheds Increased Focus on Vehicle Maintenance: Augurs Well for Mechanics' Service tools

Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in Operation in the US for the Years 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2019

Positive Signs of Revival in Construction Market Augurs Well for Hand Tools & Accessories Market

Residential Construction in the US (2016 & 2018): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000)

DIY Segment to Drive Growth

Percentage Breakdown of DIY Sales in the United States by Store Type for the Years 2019 & 2022

Percentage Breakdown of DIY Expenditure in the United States by Generation for the Year 2019

Branded Hand Tools Influence on Private-Label Lines

Factors Influencing Buyer Decision

Major Influencers in Hand Tools Market

Building in Value

Made in USA to Make a Comeback

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Less Exports - More Imports

Distribution Channels

Market Analytics

Table 19: Japanese Market for Hand Tools and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Chinese Hand Tools Industry - A Prelude

Market Analytics

Table 22: Chinese Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Table 25: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 29: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Hand Tools and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Encouraging Construction Activity in Asia Bodes Well for Construction Hand Tools

Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region for Residential and Overall Construction (2014-2020)

Market Analytics

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Hand Tools Market Scenario in India

Market Analytics

Table 61: Indian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Key Regional Markets

Taiwan: Potential Laden Market for Hand Tools

The Advent of Digital Hand Tools in Taiwan

Hand Tools and Power Tools Market in Taiwan by Application Market (2019): Do-it-Yourself and Professional

Hong Kong: Prime Focus on the DIY Tools Market

Market Analytics

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hand Tools and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 77: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Hand Tools and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 98: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION









1. ACHA HERRAMIENTAS DE PRECISION, SL



2. ADOLF WURTH GMBH & CO. KG



3. AIMCO GLOBAL



4. AJAX TOOL WORKS



5. AKAR AUTO TOOLS LTD.



6. ALLTRADE TOOLS LLC



7. ALYCO TOOLS SA



8. ANDREAS MAIER GMBH & CO. KG



9. APEX TOOL GROUP



10. ARTEX



11. ASW - ANDREAS HEUEL GMBH



12. ATLAS COPCO AB



13. AUGUST GRAEF GNU GMBH



14. AUGUSTA-HECKENROSE WERKZEUGFABRIKEN GMBH & CO. KG



15. BAND-IT IDEX



16. BEDFORD SAW & TOOL COMPANY



17. BETA TOOLS (UK)



18. BISON - GROSSSCHONAUER WERKZEUGSCHMIEDE GMBH



19. BLACK JACK INDIA



20. BRINKO WERKZEUGFABRIK FELLERMANN GMBH & CO. KG



21. C.S. OSBORNE & CO.



22. CARL KAMMERLING INTERNATIONAL LTD.



23. CASTLE BROOKE TOOLS (UK) LTD.



24. CAVERIO ANGELO SNC



25. CENTRAL TOOLS, INC.



26. CHAN LONG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.



27. CHANG YUNG METAL WORK CO., LTD.



28. CHANNELLOCK, INC.



29. CHILLINGTON TOOLS



30. CHINSING INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.



31. CIMCO-WERKZEUGFABRIK CARL JUL. MULLER GMBH & CO. KG



32. CORONA TOOLS



33. CROSSMAN TOOL CO., LTD.



34. CROWN HAND TOOLS LTD.



35. DANIELS MANUFACTURING CORPORATION



36. DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH U. CO.



37. DIVERSITECH CORPORATION



38. DORIAN DRAKE INTERNATIONAL, INC.



39. EGA MASTER SL



40. EH SMITH (BUILDERS MERCHANTS) LTD.



41. EKLIND TOOL COMPANY



42. ELORA WERKZEUGFABRIK GMBH



43. EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. (GREENLEE TOOLS, INC.)



44. ENERPAC TOOL GROUP



45. ESS PEE INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION



46. ESTWING MANUFACTURING CO., INC.



47. EXCELTA CORPORATION



48. FELCO SA



49. FELO-WERKZEUGFABRIK HOLLAND-LETZ GMBH



50. FERVAL SRL



51. FISKARS GROUP



52. FLETCHER BUSINESS GROUP



53. FOOTPRINT SHEFFIELD LTD.



54. FORMOSA TOOLS CO., LTD.



55. G-MAN TOOLS AB



56. G. ADOLF LEMP & CO., GMBH



57. GEDORE UK



58. GEDORE WERKZEUGFABRIK GMBH & CO. KG



59. GENERAL TOOLS & INSTRUMENTS LLC



60. GRAY TOOLS CANADA, INC.



61. GREAT NECK SAW



62. GREAT VALLEY TOOLS PTY., LTD. (METAL PECKER)



63. GRIFFON CORPORATION



64. GRIP-ON-TOOLS SA



65. HANGZHOU GREAT STAR INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.



66. HARBOR FREIGHT TOOLS



67. HAZET-WERK - HERMANN ZERVER GMBH & CO. KG



68. HEBEI SINOTOOLS INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.



69. HERRAMIENTAS AGRICOLAS, S.A.



70. HIMMELBERGER ZEUGHAMMERWERK LEONARD MÜLLER & SÖHNE GMBH



71. HOWARTH TIMBER GROUP LTD.



72. HYDE TOOLS, INC.



73. IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.



74. INFAR INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.



75. IRWIN TOOLS



76. JCBL INDIA PVT. LTD.



77. JET TOOLS NORTH AMERICA



78. JETECH TOOL CO. LTD.



79. JK FILES (INDIA) LTD.



80. JOHANN OFFNER VERWALTUNG UND VERTRIEB GMBH



81. JPW INDUSTRIES



82. K&W TOOLS CO., LTD.



83. KENNAMETAL, INC.



84. KING JAWS METAL CO., LTD.



85. KING LUGGER, INC.



86. KING SPARK HARDWARE & TOOL CORPORATION



87. KIRCHHOFF GROUP



88. KLEIN TOOLS, INC.



89. KLENK TOOLS



90. KNIPEX-WERK C. GUSTAV PUTSCH KG



91. KYOTO TOOL CO., LTD. (KTC)



92. LANG TOOLS



93. LASHER TOOLS SOUTH AFRICA



94. LEATHERMAN TOOL GROUP, INC.



95. LECUREUX AG



96. LEE VALLEY TOOLS LTD.



97. LINBIDE



98. LOWE'S COMPANIES



99. LUCKY-BRAND INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

100. MALCO PRODUCTS, SBC

101. MANUFACTURAS GOVE SL

102. MANUTAN UK LTD.

103. MARTIN SPROCKET & GEAR, INC.

104. MAYHEW STEEL PRODUCTS, INC.

105. MIDWEST TOOL & CUTLERY CO.

106. MILWAUKEE TOOL

107. MOB MONDELIN SAS

108. MONUMENT TOOLS LTD.

109. MOTION PRO, INC.

110. NAREX BYSTRICE SRO

111. NINGBO GREAT WALL PRECISION INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

112. NORTHERN TOOL + EQUIPMENT

113. NUPLA CORPORATION

114. OETIKER SCHWEIZ AG

115. ORBIS WILL GMBH + CO. KG

116. OX TOOLS AU PTY LTD.

117. PACIFIC HANDY CUTTER

118. PARGET INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

119. PARK TOOL CO.

120. PAUL DREINER VERWALTUNGS UG (HAFTUNGSBESCHRANKT) & CO. KG

121. PB SWISS TOOLS AG

122. PETER BAUSCH GMBH & CO. KG

123. PHOENIX CONTACT GMBH & CO. KG

124. PILANA TOOLS A.S.

125. POWER MOST INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

126. POWER PRODUCTS, LLC

127. Q.E.P. CO., INC.

128. QUINN GROUP

129. RED DEVIL, INC.

130. REED MANUFACTURING COMPANY

131. RIDGID TOOL COMPANY

132. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

133. SCHWAN WERKZEUGE

134. SE TOOLS

135. SK HAND TOOL LLC

136. SNA EUROPE GROUP (BAHCO)

137. SNAP-ON, INC.

138. SOTECK CORPORATION

139. SOUTHWIRE COMPANY LLC

140. SPEAR & JACKSON UK LTD.

141. STAHLWILLE EDUARD WILLE GMBH & CO. KG

142. STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER FRANCE SAS

LENOX CORPORATION

143. STIHL, INC.

144. SUPER TOOL CO., LTD.

145. SUREWERX

146. SUTTON TOOLS PTY. LTD.

147. SYKES PICKAVANT LTD.

148. TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

149. THE AMES COMPANIES, INC.

150. THE LINCOLN ELECTRIC COMPANY

151. TRUPER S.A. DE CV

152. VICTORINOX AG

153. WERA WERKZEUGE GMBH

154. WIHA WERKZEUGE GMBH

155. WILDE TOOL CO., INC.

156. WILH. PUTSCH GMBH & CO. KG

157. WOLFCRAFT GMBH

158. WRIGHT TOOL COMPANY

159. WURO WILHELM UEBACH GMBH & CO. KG

160. WüRTH FRANCE SA

161. ZEPHYR TOOL GROUP







