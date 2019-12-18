Global Hand Tools and Accessories Industry
Hand Tools and Accessories market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.
4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.6%. Mechanics' Service Tools, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.9 Billion by the year 2025, Mechanics' Service Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$215.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$298.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mechanics' Service Tools will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$933.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include among others, AandE, Inc.; Acha-Herramientas De Precision SL; Ajax Tool Works, Inc.; Akar Tools Ltd.; Alyco Tools SA; ANDREAS MAIER GmbH & Co.KG; Apex Tool Group - Crescent; Apex Tool Group - Gearwrench; Apex Tool Group LLC; Artex Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Industry Background
Evolution of the Industry
Hand Tools Remain Vital in the Modern Mechanical Era
A Secure Niche for Hand Tools, Despite the Growing Threat of Powered Tools: Percentage Share Breakdown of Hand Tools and Power Tools in the Global Tools Market for the Year 2019
Stable Outlook Governs Future Prospects in the Hand Tools Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/ Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Competition
Hand Tools and Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Product Profile
Mechanics' Service Tools
Pliers
Hammers
Wrenches
Screwdrivers
Edge Tools
Axe
Adze
Hatchets
Chisels
Paint & Masonry Tools
Other Segments
Shovel
Spades
Hoes
Rakes
Accessories
Sandpaper
Different Designs & Features for Different Regions
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Akar Tools Ltd. (India)
Apex Tool Group (USA)
Channellock Inc. (USA)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Greenlee (USA)
Gray Tools Canada Inc. (Canada)
Ideal Industries, Inc. (USA)
Irwin Tools (USA)
J.K. Files (India) Limited (India)
Kennametal Inc. (USA)
Klein Tools Inc. (USA)
Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. (USA)
Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (USA)
Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)
Pilana Tools Group (Czech Republic)
Snap-On Incorporated (USA)
Stanley Black & Decker (USA)
Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (USA)
Wera Tools (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Occupational Ergonomics: The Primary Factor Driving Innovation in the Hand Tools Market
Growing Incidence of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs) Drives the Emphasis on Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools: Number of MSDs in the United States Per 10,000 Full Time Workers by Industry Sector for the Year 2018
Multitask Hand Tools Grow in Prominence
APEX BOLT Action Titanium Pen, the Next Generation Tactical Multi-Tool Pen from ZEROHOUR
Focus on Productivity in Lightweight Manufacturing to Spur Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand Tools
Non-Magnetic and Non-Sparking Hand Tools Make Perfect Sense for High Energy and Electrical Component Applications
As Competition Heats up, Companies Keep Afloat with Product Innovations
Bionic Grip™ from LoggerHead Tools
Dewalt's DWHT56148 Engineering Hammer
Douglas Tools' TC20-DP Framing Hammer
Klecker Knives' Klax Lumberjack Axe Head
Leveraxe® Axe
Sven-Saw, an Ergonomically Designed Cutting Tool
Shovel Blades from Hisco
Mechanics' Service Tools: The Largest Product Market to Witness Strong Growth
Strong Demand for Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Drives Growth of Vehicle Mechanics Tools
Robustly Growing Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Market Ranks as a Positive Macro Trend Driving Demand for Mechanics' Service Tools in the Automotive Sector: Global Market for Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Growth in Aircraft MRO Expands the Addressable Market for Aviation General Mechanic's Tools
Projected Increase in Aircraft MRO to Spur Demand Opportunities for Aviation Hand Tools: Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 & 2024
Machinery Maintenance & Heavy Equipment Repair Drives Demand for Mechanic's Service Tools in the Industrial Sector
Aging Plant Machinery with Heavy Repair & Maintenance Burden to Spur Opportunities for Hand Tools Used in the Industrial Sector: Average Age of Industrial Equipment (In Years) in the Private Sector in the United States for the Years 1980, 2
and 2018
Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP, Spells Opportunities for Hand Tools Used by Construction Workers
Projected Increase in Construction Investments & a Parallel Expansion in Construction Workforce to Spur Demand for Construction Hand Tools: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Rise in D.I.Y Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping Projects to Spur Growth in the Hand Tools Market
Growing Prominence of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Culture Provides a Firm Growth Platform for Hand Tools in the Consumer Market: Global DIY/Home Improvement Turnover (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016, 2018 & 2020
Average Cost, Savings & Return on Investment (ROI) on DIY Home Improvement Projects in the United States
Global Hand Tools Purchases in the Consumer Segment (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Age Group
Intelligent CAD Technology Enables the Development of Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools
E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences
Growing Competition from Power Tools: A Market Dampener
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hand Tools and Accessories Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Hand Tools and Accessories Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Mechanics' Service Tools (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Mechanics' Service Tools (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Mechanics' Service Tools (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Edge Tools (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Edge Tools (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Edge Tools (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Segments (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Segments (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Professional User Segment to Generate Consistent Demand for Hand Tools
Continued Trend Towards Longer Vehicle Retention Sheds Increased Focus on Vehicle Maintenance: Augurs Well for Mechanics' Service tools
Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in Operation in the US for the Years 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2019
Positive Signs of Revival in Construction Market Augurs Well for Hand Tools & Accessories Market
Residential Construction in the US (2016 & 2018): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000)
DIY Segment to Drive Growth
Percentage Breakdown of DIY Sales in the United States by Store Type for the Years 2019 & 2022
Percentage Breakdown of DIY Expenditure in the United States by Generation for the Year 2019
Branded Hand Tools Influence on Private-Label Lines
Factors Influencing Buyer Decision
Major Influencers in Hand Tools Market
Building in Value
Made in USA to Make a Comeback
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Less Exports - More Imports
Distribution Channels
Market Analytics
Table 19: Japanese Market for Hand Tools and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Chinese Hand Tools Industry - A Prelude
Market Analytics
Table 22: Chinese Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Table 25: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 29: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Hand Tools and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 50: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Encouraging Construction Activity in Asia Bodes Well for Construction Hand Tools
Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region for Residential and Overall Construction (2014-2020)
Market Analytics
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Hand Tools Market Scenario in India
Market Analytics
Table 61: Indian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 66: Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Key Regional Markets
Taiwan: Potential Laden Market for Hand Tools
The Advent of Digital Hand Tools in Taiwan
Hand Tools and Power Tools Market in Taiwan by Application Market (2019): Do-it-Yourself and Professional
Hong Kong: Prime Focus on the DIY Tools Market
Market Analytics
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hand Tools and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 71: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 77: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Hand Tools and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 98: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
