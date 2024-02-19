Global Hand Tools and Accessories Industry Report 2024-2030: Multitasking Hand Tools Grow in Prominence - U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

19 Feb, 2024, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Tools and Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hand Tools and Accessories Market to Reach $29.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Hand Tools and Accessories estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Mechanics` Service Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$14.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Edge Tools segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Hand Tools and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Tools Industry: An Evolutionary Scan
- Hand Tools Continue to be Relevant in the Modern Mechanical Era
- Hand Tools & Accessories: Product Profile
- Mechanics' Service Tools
- Edge Tools
- Other Hand Tools & Accessories
- COVID-19 Impact on the Hand Tools Market
- Global Market Outlook
- Latest Trends Augmenting Demand for Hand Tools & Accessories
- Segment Analysis
- Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trends & Developments Setting the Power Play Momentum for Hand Tools & Accessories
- Occupational Ergonomics: The Primary Factor Driving Innovation in the Hand Tools Market
- Multitasking Hand Tools Grow in Prominence
- Focus on Productivity in Lightweight Manufacturing to Spur Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand tools
- Broadening Horizons of Hand Tool Innovation Entail Exciting Future of Hand Tools
- Hand Tools Hold the Upper Hand Stance with Awe-Inspiring Innovations
- Companies Keep Afloat with Product Innovations
- Non-Magnetic and Non-Sparking Hand tools Make Perfect Sense for High Energy and Electrical Component Applications
- Market Set to Benefit from Advances in Hand Tools' Production Technology
- Hand Tools Continue to Find Use in Industrial Applications
- Machinery Maintenance & Heavy Equipment Repair Supports Demand for Mechanic's Service Tools in the Industrial Sector
- Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Demand Determines Growth in Vehicle Mechanics Tools Market
- Advances in Specialty Tools for Automotive Industry
- Aircraft MRO: A Major Market for Aviation General Mechanic's Tools
- Construction Industry Trends Determine Demand for Tools Used by Construction Workers
- DIY Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping: Potential for Growth in the Hand tools Market
- Household and DIY Hand Tools Market Poised for Robust Growth
- Commercial Carpentry: Hand Tools Face Stiff Challenge from Power Tools
- HVAC Tools Trends towards Technological Sophistication for Better Functions
- Insulated Hand Tools: An Imperative Arsenal of a Well-Equipped Toolbox for Electrical Work
- Primary Advantages of Insulated Hand Tools
- Role of Insulated Hand Tools in Electrical Safety
- Testing & Certification for Insulated Hand Tools
- An Insight into Metalworking Hand Tools Market
- Intelligent CAD Technology Enables the Development of Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools
- Materials Used in Manufacture of Hand Tools - An Overview
- E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
- Competition from Power Tools: A Market Dampener
