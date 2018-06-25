Global Hand Tools and Accessories Markets, 2022 - Manipulating New-Gen Materials to Spur Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand Tools

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Hand Tools and Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East/Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hand Tools and Accessories in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Mechanics' Service Tools
- Edge Tools
- Other Hand Tools & Accessories
The report profiles 192 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Akar Tools Ltd. (India)
- Apex Tool Group (US)
- Channellock Inc. (US)
- Facom SAS (France)
- Gray Tools Canada Inc. (Canada)
- Irwin Tools (US)
- J.K. Files (India) Limited (India)
- Jore Corporation (US)
- Kennametal Inc. (US)
- Klein Tools Inc. (US)
- Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. (US)
- Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (US)
- Pilana Tools Group (Czech Republic)
- Sears Holdings Corp. (US)
- Snap-On Incorporated (US)
- Stanley Black & Decker (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Hand Tools Remain Vital in the Modern Mechanical Era
Stable Outlook Governs Future Prospects in the Hand Tools Market
Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Competition
2. MAJOR MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Occupational Ergonomics: The Only Factor Driving Innovation in the Hand Tools Market
Multitask Hand Tools Grow in Prominence
Focus on Productivity in Light Manufacturing that Require Manual Assembly & Growing Indispensability of Manual Torque Tools in Manipulating New-Gen Materials to Spur Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand Tools
Mechanics' Service Tools: The Largest Product Market to Witness Strong Growth
Strong Demand for Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Drives Growth of Vehicle Mechanics Tools
Growth in Aircraft MRO Expands the Addressable Market for Aviation General Mechanic's Tools
Machinery Maintenance & Heavy Equipment Repair Drives Demand for Mechanic's Service Tools in the Industrial Sector
Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP, Spells Opportunities for Hand Tools Used by Construction Workers
Rise in D.I.Y Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping Projects to Spur Growth in the Hand Tools Market
Intelligent CAD Technology Enables the Development of Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools
E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
IRWIN Launches New Range of Bar Clamps & Clamping Accessories
Motion Pro Introduces Three New Hand Tools
IRWIN Unveils New Screwdrivers
Milwaukee Launches First of its Kind Adaptable Pipe Wrench
Milwaukee Launches a Line of Copper Tubing Cutters
Milwaukee Launches New Line of Adjustable Wrenches
Milwaukee Launches a New Line of Adjustable Basin Wrenches
Milwaukee Adds a 12 High-Tension Hacksaw to its Hand Tools Line
Klein Tools Launches the Conduit Locknut Wrench
Taparia Introduces New Hand Tools
Klein Tools Launches New Utility & Pocket Knives
Klein Tools Adds Three New Driver Products to Expand its High -Visibility Tool Line
OMS Introduces Highly Advanced Line of Compact Digital Hand Tools
Klein Tools Adds New Products to its Holemaking Product Line
Klein Tools Launches a Length Adjustable Screwdriver
Crescent Launches New Flip and Grip Wrench Multi-Tool
Black Rhino Launches Mossy Oak Camo Hand Tool Line
Channellock Launches a New 9" 86 Rescue Tool
Channellock Launches New Xtra Slim Jaw Adjustable Wrenches
Hilmor Introduces New Innovative Hand Tools
Klein Tools Launches the Drill Tap Tool Kit
Milwaukee Tool Launches Milwaukee Hole Dozer
the Highly Durable Bi-Metal Hole Saw
Great Valley Tools Pty Ltd Launches Metal Pecker Hand Tool
Lincoln Electric Launches Three New Welding Hand Tools
DeWalt Introduces First Range of Professional Hand Tools in UK through Multi-Channel Trade Retailer
Screwfix
Beta Tools Unveils New Hand Tools Collection
Milwaukee Introduces Jobsite Scissors
M.K. Morse Launches New Saw Blade Series
OX Group Introduces Novel Range
KNIPEX Unveils X-Cut Pliers
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Stanley Black & Decker to Acquire Tools Unit of Newell Brands
Teng Tools to Acquire IQ Supplies
Apex Tool Group Completes Acquisition of Yecen
Oetiker Group Acquires Rostra Tool Company in the US
High Road Capital Partners Take Over General Tools & Instruments
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 192 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 203)
- The United States (68)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (93)
- France (7)
- Germany (34)
- The United Kingdom (26)
- Italy (4)
- Spain (8)
- Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)
- Africa (2)
