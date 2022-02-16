Global Hand Tools Markets Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Growth in Wood Construction / Increased Home Renovations and DIY Activities / Growing Construction Opportunities in Developing Countries

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hand tools market size was valued at USD 22.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.74 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period



Rapid industrialization and increasing applications in the household and commercial sectors are primarily driving the hand tools and accessories market. DIY (Do It Yourself) has seen enormous growth globally over the past decade. While the trend was earlier popular only in Western countries, it is now being rapidly adopted in APAC and Latin America.

Some heavy tools such as demolition hammers are also used for repair and maintenance works in commercial and residential spaces. The DIY culture can be one of the major drivers for the household hand tools market in the coming years with a higher scope for penetration in growing economies.

HAND TOOLS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Increasing requirements for screwdrivers in the consumer electronics industry is driving the market growth. A large number of small and medium manufacturers sell the product at a cheaper rate, so the bargaining power of buyers is very high. The demand for manual screwdrivers may be challenged by power-driven hand tools thus driving growth in the power tools market.

New entrants in the market are focusing on the pocket and utility knives segments owing to their wide scope of applications. With high safety and comfortable handling, they are finding adoption in the DIY segment as well. Compact, efficient, and weightless pocketknives are in demand. Thus, vendors can use this opportunity to innovate for better product penetration.

The industrial end-user segment was the largest segment in the global hand tools market in 2021 and this trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. This is majorly due to the construction industry. For instance, housing projects with 20 million affordable homes for the urban poor is expected to boost revenue in the construction sector of India thus driving the demand for mechanical hand tools market

HAND TOOLS MARKET GEOGRAPHY

APAC: APAC region consists of powerful developing nations with a majority working population. Tokyo Olympics will finally happen in the forecast period after being postponed because of a pandemic. The new infrastructure projects and upgrades are going to drive market growth. Even small nations like Singapore and Malaysia are also ramping up their infrastructural development. Singapore is known for its high-class construction facilities and Budget 2020 has announced plans for infrastructure projects.

North America: The North American automotive sector manufactures the highest number of electric cars in the world due to the rising demand for eco-friendly products. The north American automotive sensors market is on the rise which will also propel the demand for the assembly of precision parts. This can further drive the market for precision hand tools like pliers, cutters, and wrenches.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The increasing demand for aircraft alongside expansion efforts in the aviation industry is expected to support the growth of aerospace fasteners and manual fastening tools during the forecast period.

The DIY tool kits are gaining popularity in countries like India and China owing to the limited availability of skilled labor, which can be seen more in urban areas. This has driven the growth in the utilization of hand tools like chisels, hammers, and screwdrivers for domestic household activities, home improvement, repairs, woodwork, and gardening work.

Mass township projects all over the world are also driving the demand for hand tools in the forecast period. For instance, Saudi Arabia announced the homeownership strategy which estimates 70% of the residents will have homes by 2030.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the hand tools market are Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries Company, Snap-on, Apex Tool Group (ATG), and Emerson.

Brands like Stanley Black & Decker are recognized for their industry-leading fastening solutions. The company acquired Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing LLC (CAM), enabling better support for aerospace consumers.

With the growth in DIY culture and the demand for more user-friendly tools, vendors are customizing their tools for home improvement activities.

KEY DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Wood Construction

Rising Home Renovation and DIY Activities

Increasing Solar & Wind Energy Installations

Rising Construction Opportunities in Developing Nations

Mass Township Projects

Low Cost & Unskilled Labor in Developing Economies

Key Vendors

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Techtronic Industries Company

Snap-on

Apex Tool Group (ATG)

Emerson

Other Prominent Vendors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Akar Tools Ltd

Wera Tools

Klein Tools

JCBL India

Channellock

JK Files India

Kennametal

IDEAL Industries

Gray Tools Canada

Leatherman

Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd

PILANA

Wurth

Tajima

KNIPEX

PHOENIX CONTACT

CONTACT Wiha Tools Ltd

Ajay Group

Mac Tools

Stiletto Tools

Vaughan Manufacturing

Estwing

Kobalt

Daniels Manufacturing Company

Lowell Corporation

Bojo

Honiton

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Industrial End-User Outlook

7.1.2 Shift Toward Urbanization Propelling Construction And Manufacturing Demand

7.1.3 Key Insights

7.1.4 Parameters Impacting Market Growth

7.2 Supplier & Raw Material Snapshot

7.3 Construction Insights

7.3.1 Residential Construction

7.3.2 Commercial Construction

7.3.3 Public Infrastructural Construction

7.4 Us-China Trade War

7.5 FAQ

7.5.1 Value Propositions to Focus on Product Developments

7.5.2 Major Vendors in Hand Tools Market

7.5.3 Immediate Threat to Hand Tools Market

7.5.4 Regions Experiencing Exceptional Demand & High Growth

7.6 IMPACT OF COVID-19



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

8.1 Increasing Growth in Wood Construction

8.1.1 Europe Wood Industry Outlook

8.2 Increased Home Renovations and DIY Activities

8.3 Increasing Wind & Solar Energy Installations

8.4 Growing Construction Opportunities in Developing Countries



9 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

9.1 Increasing Infrastructural Construction

9.2 Growing Demand from Construction Industry

9.2.1 Rising Construction Activities in Commercial Real Estates

9.3 Mass Township Projects

9.4 Low Cost and Unskilled Labor In Developing Economies

9.5 Automotive Industry Driving Market Growth

9.6 Growing Demand for Fasteners

9.7 High Demand in APAC Manufacturing Sector



10 MARKET RESTRAINTS

10.1 Rise in Automation

10.2 Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

10.3 Turmoil in Politicial & Trade Relationships

10.4 Slow Economic Growth in 2020

10.5 End-User Variability

10.6 Tool Safety & Risk Exposure



11 MARKET LANDSCAPE

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 TOOL TYPE

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



13 GENERAL PURPOSE TOOLS

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.2.2 Market by Geography

13.3 Wrenches

13.4 Screwdrivers & Nutdrivers

13.5 Pliers

13.6 Hammers

13.7 Riveters

13.8 Clamps & Vises

13.9 Wrecking Bars

13.10 Rachets & Sockets

14 CUTTING TOOLS

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.2.2 Market By Geography

14.3 Chisel & Files

14.4 Saws

14.5 Knives & Blades

14.6 Cable & Wire Cutting Tools

15 LAYOUT & MEASURING TOOLS

15.1 Market Overview

16 TAPS & DIES

16.1 Market Overview

17 END-USER

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

18 INDUSTRIAL

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.2.2 Market by Geography

18.3 Construction

18.4 Automotive

18.5 Aerospace

18.6 Electronics

18.7 Energy

18.8 Shipbuilding

18.9 Other Hand Tools

19 COMMERCIAL



20 RESIDENTIAL



21 GEOGRAPHY

21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8lgnbn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets