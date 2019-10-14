Global Handbags Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 15:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Handbags market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Handbags, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$55.3 Billion by the year 2025, Handbags will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817930/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$540.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$443.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Handbags will reach a market size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Hermes International SA; Kering SA; LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton; Prada SpA; Tapestry, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817930/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Handbags Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Handbags Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Handbags Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Handbags Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Handbags Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Handbags Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Handbags Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Handbags Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Handbags: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Handbags Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Handbags Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Handbags Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Handbags Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Handbags Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Handbags Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Handbags Market in France: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Handbags Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Handbags Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Handbags Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Handbags Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Handbags Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Handbags: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Handbags Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Handbags Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Handbags Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Handbags Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Handbags Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Handbags Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Handbags Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Handbags Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Handbags Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Handbags Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Handbags Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Handbags Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Handbags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Handbags Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Handbags Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Handbags Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Handbags: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 39: Handbags Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Handbags Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Handbags Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Handbags Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Handbags Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Handbags Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Handbags Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Handbags Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Handbags Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Handbags Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Handbags Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Handbags Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Handbags Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Handbags Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Handbags Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Handbags: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Handbags Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Handbags Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Handbags Market in Israel in US$ Million: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Handbags Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Handbags Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Handbags Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Handbags Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Handbags Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Handbags Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Handbags Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Handbags Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
HERMES INTERNATIONAL SA
KERING SA
LVMH MOET HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON
PRADA SPA
TAPESTRY, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817930/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article