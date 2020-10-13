Global Handwashing Day Is October 15: Soapbox Raises The Bar

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soapbox , a company committed to empowering people to change the world, will donate 10 million bars of soap to needy communities nationwide and around the world this year, marking a total of 20 million bars donated since the company was founded in 2010. This milestone coincides with Global Handwashing Day and its emphasis on "Hand Hygiene for All."

On October 15 alone, Soapbox will distribute 50,000 bars of soap between Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington D.C., Atlanta Community Food Bank, and World Vision Chicago. The donations will provide essential hygiene products to some of the most vulnerable low-income and homeless populations in these cities.

"We've always believed access to soap can change a life," said Soapbox CEO & co-founder David Simnick . "Most of us now fully understand the critical role that hand hygiene plays in fighting disease, including COVID-19, yet many would be surprised to learn that about 40 percent of the world's population, or 3 billion people, do not have a handwashing facility with water and soap at home, according to UNICEF."

For every product sold, Soapbox donates a bar of soap to someone in need. The unique "Hope Code" on the back of all products is linked to an aid project that the donations support. Simply enter the Hope Code online to see photos from that project and learn more about the work being done.

In recognition of Global Handwashing Day on October 15, Soapbox will double its donations from all products purchased through its website at www.soapboxsoaps.com .

David Simnick is available to discuss the mission behind Soapbox, why he was inspired to create the company, and to provide handwashing best practices and other useful hygiene tips – such as what to look for in a hand sanitizer.

Quotes from our partners

"When it comes to preventing disease and saving lives, the effectiveness of the basics—just soap and clean water—can't be overestimated," said Dr. Greg Allgood, Chief Development Officer for Water, Sanitation & Hygiene, World Vision. "We're grateful for Soapbox and their commitment to improving the health of the most vulnerable and for helping us reach one new person every 10 seconds with clean water and handwashing education."

"We are honored to be chosen by Soapbox to receive such an impactful donation," said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. "During these challenging times, this is an overwhelming statement of support for those facing difficult times."

"Our mission is to support the human dignity of every person, regardless of income or circumstance," said Julieta Machado of Catholic Charities DC. "We know that little things, like a bar of soap, can help restore hope in people who are struggling. We are so thankful for Soapbox and their generous donation, which will not only help protect the vulnerable populations we serve during this crisis, but will also remind them that they are valued."

About Soapbox

In 2010, Soapbox was founded on the mission to empower consumers to change the world through everyday, quality purchases. For every thoughtfully-crafted Soapbox product that is purchased, the company donates a bar of soap to someone in need either here in the USA or abroad. Soapbox's personal care line includes hair color-safe shampoos and conditioners, nourishing body washes, liquid hand soap, lotions, bar soaps, and hand sanitizers. All products are vegan, paraben-free, cruelty-free, EDTA free, and silicone-free. Soapbox products are made in the USA and sold in stores like Sally Beauty, Rite Aid, Wegmans, Meijer, and many other chain stores across the United States as well as online on Amazon, Boxed.com, and Grove.com.

SOURCE Soapbox

