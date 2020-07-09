Global Haptics Industry (2020 to 2027) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Haptics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Haptics estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the period 2020-2027. Tactile Feedback, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19% CAGR to reach US$25.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Force Feedback segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.3% share of the global Haptics market.



The Haptics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.



Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7 Billion by the year 2027.The publisher brings years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.

CyberGlove Systems LLC

Entact Robotics Inc.

Ergos-Technologies

Force Dimension

Haption SA

Immersion Corporation

Moog Inc.

MPB Technologies Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Novasentis, Inc.

Novint Technologies Inc.

Quanser Inc.

Reachin Technologies AB

Senseg OY

Tactical Haptics, LLC

Tactus Technology, Inc.

Tanvas

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Quick Primer

Recent Market Activity

Haptic Technology Developments - A Brief Review

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Haptics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Haptic Technology to Boost Online Shopping Experience

Use of Haptic Technologies in Mobile Advertisements

Emergence of Haptics in AR and VR

Haptics to Transform Mobile Advertising

Haptic Technology for Maritime Applications

Haptics in Healthcare

Haptics in Automobiles

Haptics in the Audio Industry

Haptics Technology Makes inroads into Automotive and Gaming Industries

Haptics Based Ads on the Rise

VR and AR Applications Hold Immense Potential

Haptics Gain at the Expense of Home Button in Smartphones

Proliferation of Mobile Internet Drives the Need for Haptic Feedback in Mobile Devices

Opportunity Indicators

Skyrocketing Mobile Video Usage Drives the Business Case for Haptics

Opportunity Indicator

Tactile Computing Revolution Opens a New Window of Opportunity for Haptics

Haptics Emerges As a Key Strategy for Product Differentiation

UltraHaptics to Bring In a New Era of Touchless Touch Screens

Demand for HD Haptics Grows in Parallel to the Need to Enhance User Experience

Wearable Haptics to Make the First Cut Impact on Healthcare

OEM Adoption of Morphing Touch Screen Technology to Fuel Future Growth

Proliferation of Touchscreens, Touch Surfaces & Their Inherent UI Limitations Amplify Interest in Haptics

Adoption of Touch Screens in Public Shared Devices: An Attractive Opportunity for Growth

Haptic Technology Boosts Gaming Experience to a New Level

Rise in Mobile Gaming Opens a Lucrative Niche for Haptics in the Gaming Industry

Haptic Technology Brings Myriad of Exciting Possibilities

Future Potential

Applications of Haptic Technology

Haptic Technology to Find New Applications in VR Arena

Developments in Robotic Technology Powers Demand for Haptics

Opportunity Indicators

Increasing Activity in Nuclear Power Sector to Power Growth in the Haptics Market

Opportunity Indicator

Haptics in the Military & Defense Sector: A Review

Intelligent Automotive Technologies to Spur Demand for Haptics in the Automotive End-Use Sector

Robotic Surgery, Medical Prosthetics & Simulated Training Drive Adoption of Haptics in the Healthcare Sector

Strong Focus on Industrial Automation Drives Interest in Haptics

Development of New Generation Automated Aircrafts Drives Demand for Haptics in Commercial Flight Simulation Equipment

Haptics Set to Revolutionize Molecular Biology & Cellular Research

A Peek into Emerging Application Areas of Haptic Technology

Wearables

Education and Health

Automotive

Other Potential Applications

Operator Feedback

Video Gaming and Medical Simulation

Touchscreen Interfaces

Handheld Devices

Haptic Technology for Creating Mobility Devices for Visually Impaired People

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 34



