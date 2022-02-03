Global Haptics Market and Competition Landscape with Analysis on 119 Competitors - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Haptics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Haptics Market to Reach US$28.1 Billion by the Year 2026

While traditional end-use markets for haptics such as smartphones and gaming continue to support demand, stronger growth is expected in emerging markets such as wearables, smart homes, automotive, and healthcare, military that are expected to see strong growth. Haptic technology is being explored in various automotive applications ranging from driver alerts to infotainment systems.

The market is also benefitting from introduction of new types of actuator hardware, software drivers, and systems integration. The introduction of new generation of haptic ICs has increased the potential of haptics to provide richer human-machine interface (HMI) experience for applications such as smartphone-based gaming, virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), PC trackpads, watches and wearables, and automotive touchscreens and button.

Moreover, startups are coming up with new software and hardware solutions as well as gaining significant funding as support to the technology. Some of the interesting developments in this direction are midair haptics, wrist-based wearable device to route sound through skin, and exoskeleton force feedback gloves intended for remote and VR manipulation.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Haptics estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period. Tactile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.5% CAGR to reach US$24 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Force segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.3% share of the global Haptics market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6 Billion by 2026

The Haptics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 12.1% share in the global market. China, the world second's largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The need to replace ageing aircraft fleet, particularly in North America and Europe offers opportunities for haptics in commercial flight simulation equipment.



