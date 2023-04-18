Global Haptics Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $47 Billion by 2030 - Smart Homes and Home Automation Systems to Provide Robust Opportunities

Apr 18, 2023, 21:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Haptics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Haptics Market to Reach $47 Billion by 2030
The global market for Haptics estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Tactile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$36 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Force segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Haptics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- Haptics Gains Significance as Contactless Technologies Attract Interest
- From a Modest Start, Haptic Technology Garners Immense Attention
- Haptics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Haptics: A Prelude
- Types of Haptic Feedback
- Advantages of Using Haptics
- Challenges in Haptics Usage
- Major Use Cases of Haptic Technology
- Market Outlook
- Key Future Trends in Haptic Technology
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovations
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Haptic Presents Potent Marketing Tool to Lift Customer Experience & Retention
- New Opportunities for Haptic Touchpads in Laptops
- Smart Homes and Home Automation Systems to Provide Robust Opportunities
- Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes Opportunities for Haptic Technology
- Growing Significance of Haptics in AR and VR Application
- Multi-Channel Haptics to Drive Growth
- Automotive & Transportation to Broader Uptake
- For Electric Car Makers, Haptic Technology is New Option to Stand Out & Differentiate
- Faurecia and Immersion Corporation Come together for developing highly interactive Haptic User Interfaces
- Demand for More Immersive User Experience Drives Incorporation of Haptics in Video Gaming
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Gaming Industry
- To Cope With the Pandemic, Sequestered People Around the Globe Escape to Gaming
- Key Statistical Findings
- Strong Growth in Mobile Video Usage Drives the Business Case for Haptics
- Opportunity Indicator
- Haptics Gain at the Expense of Home Button in Smartphones
- Opportunity Indicators
- Advanced Haptics from Qualcomm for Android
- Tactile Computing Revolution Opens a New Window of Opportunity for Haptics
- An Introduction to High-Definition Haptic Feedback
- Haptics Emerges As a Key Strategy for Product Differentiation
- Haptics Technology for Virtual Prototyping
- Haptics in Healthcare: A Growing Field
- Simulated Training Drive Adoption of Haptics in Surgical Procedures
- Increasing Role of Haptic Technology in Designing of Innovative Products with Increased Functionalities
- Haptic Technology Finds Opportunities in Retail to Boost Shopping Experience
- UltraHaptics to Bring In a New Era of Touchless Touch Screens
- Wearable Haptics Gain Prominence in Personalized Devices
- Robotics Emerges as an Essential Applications of Haptic Feedback
- Proliferation of Touchscreens, Touch Surfaces & Their Inherent UI Limitations Amplify Interest in Haptics
- Adoption of Touch Screens in Public Shared Devices: An Attractive Opportunity for Growth
- Haptic Technology Brings Myriad of Exciting Possibilities
- Strong Focus on Industrial Automation Drives Interest in Haptics
- Development of New Generation Automated Aircrafts Drives Demand for Haptics in Commercial Flight Simulation Equipment
- Haptic Technology Finds Application in Space
- Haptics Set to Revolutionize Molecular Biology & Cellular Research
- Potential Application of Haptic Technology for Creating Mobility Devices for Visually Impaired People
- Haptics in Entertainment Industry
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 119 Featured)
- 3D Systems, Inc.
- AAC Technologies
- ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.
- CyberGlove Systems LLC
- Dongwoon Anatech Co., Ltd.
- Force Dimension
- Haption S.A.
- IMAGIS
- Immersion Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Moog Inc.
- Precision Microdrives Ltd.
- SMK Corporation
- Synaptics Incorporated
- TDK Corporation
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Ultrahaptics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9b4us
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article