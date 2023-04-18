Global Haptics Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $47 Billion by 2030 - Smart Homes and Home Automation Systems to Provide Robust Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Haptics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Haptics Market to Reach $47 Billion by 2030

The global market for Haptics estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Tactile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$36 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Force segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Haptics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

Haptics Gains Significance as Contactless Technologies Attract Interest

From a Modest Start, Haptic Technology Garners Immense Attention

Haptics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Haptics: A Prelude

Types of Haptic Feedback

Advantages of Using Haptics

Challenges in Haptics Usage

Major Use Cases of Haptic Technology

Market Outlook

Key Future Trends in Haptic Technology

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Haptic Presents Potent Marketing Tool to Lift Customer Experience & Retention

New Opportunities for Haptic Touchpads in Laptops

Smart Homes and Home Automation Systems to Provide Robust Opportunities

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes Opportunities for Haptic Technology

Growing Significance of Haptics in AR and VR Application

Multi-Channel Haptics to Drive Growth

Automotive & Transportation to Broader Uptake

For Electric Car Makers, Haptic Technology is New Option to Stand Out & Differentiate

Faurecia and Immersion Corporation Come together for developing highly interactive Haptic User Interfaces

Demand for More Immersive User Experience Drives Incorporation of Haptics in Video Gaming

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Gaming Industry

To Cope With the Pandemic, Sequestered People Around the Globe Escape to Gaming

Key Statistical Findings

Strong Growth in Mobile Video Usage Drives the Business Case for Haptics

Opportunity Indicator

Haptics Gain at the Expense of Home Button in Smartphones

Opportunity Indicators

Advanced Haptics from Qualcomm for Android

Tactile Computing Revolution Opens a New Window of Opportunity for Haptics

An Introduction to High-Definition Haptic Feedback

Haptics Emerges As a Key Strategy for Product Differentiation

Haptics Technology for Virtual Prototyping

Haptics in Healthcare: A Growing Field

Simulated Training Drive Adoption of Haptics in Surgical Procedures

Increasing Role of Haptic Technology in Designing of Innovative Products with Increased Functionalities

Haptic Technology Finds Opportunities in Retail to Boost Shopping Experience

UltraHaptics to Bring In a New Era of Touchless Touch Screens

Wearable Haptics Gain Prominence in Personalized Devices

Robotics Emerges as an Essential Applications of Haptic Feedback

Proliferation of Touchscreens, Touch Surfaces & Their Inherent UI Limitations Amplify Interest in Haptics

Adoption of Touch Screens in Public Shared Devices: An Attractive Opportunity for Growth

Haptic Technology Brings Myriad of Exciting Possibilities

Strong Focus on Industrial Automation Drives Interest in Haptics

Development of New Generation Automated Aircrafts Drives Demand for Haptics in Commercial Flight Simulation Equipment

Haptic Technology Finds Application in Space

Haptics Set to Revolutionize Molecular Biology & Cellular Research

Potential Application of Haptic Technology for Creating Mobility Devices for Visually Impaired People

Haptics in Entertainment Industry

