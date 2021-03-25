Global Hard Disk Market Report 2021-2027: Market is Expected to Surge Significantly Due to the Requirement for Data Storage, Booming Laptop Market and Digitalization
Mar 25, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hard Disk Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hard Disk Market was valued USD 62269.46 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR 5.11% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The Global Hard Disk Market is expected to surge significantly due to the requirement for data storage, booming laptop market and digitalization. Besides this the government policies that support digitalization and utilization of internet portals for day-to-day activities is producing data that is driving the Hard Disk Market.
The Global Hard Disk Market is segmented based on category, type, connectivity, end-user and region. Based on Category, the market is segmented into internal and external. Internal has captured the share of 73.05% in the year 2020 and is expected to grow in the forecast period too as the internal Hard disk resides inside the laptop and with increasing sales volume of laptop internal hard disk sales volume increases too.
Based on type, the market is sub segmented into HDDs and SDDs. HDDs has a share of 83.95% in the market and SDDs share is expected to grow in the year 2026.HDDs has captured the maximum market as compared to SDDs because HDDs are less expensive and are available in a wide range of data storage capacity.
Based on connectivity the market is sub segmented into USB wired and wireless. USB wired has the share of 97.52% is the market as the wireless are comparatively more expensive and people lack awareness about them.
Regionally, the Hard Disk Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption of technology and digitalization with a share of 43.53% in the year 2020.
Companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new service developments.
Key Target Audience:
- Hard Disk manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to Hard Disk Market
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022- 2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hard Disk Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Hard Disk Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Category (Internal & External)
6.2.2. By Type (HDDs & SDDs)
6.2.3. By Connectivity (USB Wired & Wireless)
6.2.4. By End User (Residential & Commercial)
6.2.5. By Company (2020)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Hard Disk Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Category
7.2.2. By Type
7.2.3. By Connectivity
7.2.4. By End User
7.2.5. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7.3.1. China Hard Disk Market Outlook
7.3.2. India Hard Disk Market Outlook
7.3.3. Australia Hard Disk Market Outlook
7.3.4. Japan Hard Disk Market Outlook
7.3.5. South Korea Hard Disk Market Outlook
8. Europe Hard Disk Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Category
8.2.2. By Type
8.2.3. By Connectivity
8.2.4. By End User
8.2.5. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. France Hard Disk Market Outlook
8.3.2. Germany Hard Disk Market Outlook
8.3.3. United Kingdom Hard Disk Market Outlook
8.3.4. Italy Hard Disk Market Outlook
8.3.5. Spain Hard Disk Market Outlook
9. North America Hard Disk Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Category
9.2.2. By Type
9.2.3. By Connectivity
9.2.4. By End User
9.2.5. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
9.3.2. Mexico Hard Disk Market Outlook
9.3.3. Canada Hard Disk Market Outlook
10. South America Hard Disk Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Category
10.2.2. By Type
10.2.3. By Connectivity
10.2.4. By End User
10.2.5. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Hard Disk Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina Hard Disk Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia Hard Disk Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Hard Disk Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Category
11.2.2. By Type
11.2.3. By Connectivity
11.2.4. By End User
11.2.5. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Hard Disk Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Hard Disk Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE Hard Disk Market Outlook
11.3.4. Kuwait Hard Disk Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Western Digital Corporation
14.2. Seagate Technology PLC
14.3. Toshiba Corporation
14.4. Fujitsu Limited
14.5. Samsung Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
14.6. Intel Corporation
14.7. Sony corporation
14.8. Quantum Corporation
14.9. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
14.10. Transcend Information. Inc.
15. Strategic Recommendations
