Global Hard Kombucha Market Report 2023: Sector is Estimated to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 41.91%

The hard kombucha market was valued at $40.05 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1,678.47 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 41.91% from 2022 to 2031. The market for hard kombucha was dominated by flavored product types in 2021.

Kombucha, a fermented and slightly effervescent tea-based drink, has been around for centuries but has only recently gained popularity across the globe. The introduction of hard kombuchas has helped to broaden the category's appeal and attract a new generation of drinkers, resulting in a thriving emerging beverage subcategory. In terms of volume, the hard kombucha segment is in its initial stage. Hard kombucha has a worldwide following, but there is still a lot of room to educate the public about its unique benefits.



The drink has origins in China, Russia, and Eastern Europe, and is commonly made by fermenting sugared tea with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, or SCOBY, to produce a probiotic concoction that is often enhanced with spices, fruits, or herbal additives.



Hard kombucha has numerous health benefits, ranging from arthritis and diabetes relief to the treatment of chronic illnesses. However, kombucha has received negative publicity as a result of people brewing it at home without controlling the bacteria growth, which has resulted in adverse health reactions. Nonetheless, the rise of commercial kombucha products over the last two decades has paved the way for a new health drink category, and the addition of hard kombuchas has only added to the segment's consumer appeal.



Manufacturers are highly investing to develop and market a wide range of delicious offerings that have transformed hard kombucha from a niche medicinal brew of the ultra-health conscious to a well-established segment of health and wellness beverages aimed at the mass market.



Aside from the health benefits of fermented foods and beverages, millennials in particular are known to prefer traditional processing methods, and fermentation is expected to be as traditional as it gets. Apart from that, the rising trend of craft beverages is projected to propel the hard kombucha market demand. The craft beverage trend began with beer but has since expanded to include low-alcoholic beverages such as hard kombucha.

Also, craft beer has elevated the aluminum can format into the premium realm, and hard kombucha products are clearly capable of capitalizing on this. The can format may also serve to popularize the drink among the young male demographic, and by employing an immunity-boosting, sports drink alternative positioning.



The growth of e-commerce in the hard kombucha market is providing and will continue to provide a significant boost to the market in the future. Despite the high prices of hard kombucha, the majority of non-alcoholic spirit manufacturers sell their products through e-commerce channels, with benefits such as quick delivery and a variety of discounts and offers despite high prices of hard kombucha which is attracting many consumers to purchase hard kombucha online. Further improvements to customers' online shopping experiences for hard kombucha will help the market grow in the future.



While socializing and mealtimes at home are the most popular times for no/low beverages across all demographics, millennials and higher-income consumers in all markets are more likely to use no/low products to unwind or post-exercise. According to allied analytics, only 5-6% of no/low consumers drink it after 11 p.m. Many brands aimed at late-night revelry and dark spirits events have struggled to gain consumer acceptance. The no/low alcohol market is still in its early stages in many categories and geographies, as the sector continues to define itself.



