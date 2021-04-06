Global Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market Report 2021: The Rise of Smart Cities Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Accelerating Advanced Driver-assistance Systems (ADAS) Development Drives Growth in the Global Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The development of vehicles with enhanced ADAS capabilities is an important driver for the hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing market.
This is driven by the requirement for a solution that can cost-efficiently validate the number of electronic control units ECUs incorporated into these vehicles in a short timeframe.
The demand for innovative HIL testing solutions in the automotive industry is also driven by the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) around the world, particularly in China. The demand for HIL solutions that can be used to test the EVs is driven by the requirement to validate the function of the battery unit and other power electronics components inside the EV.
The aerospace and defense industry is another important vertical for this market of which commercial aviation is an important subsegment. However, due to regional lockdowns imposed in 2020, there has been a substantial slump in aviation demand. This slump has been so significant that it has disrupted the entire entire value chain, with Boeing and Airbus cutting production by 50% for 2020.
The aerospace and defense industry has, therefore, been a significant growth restraint on the HIL testing market. With a strong automotive presence and home to two of the world's fastest growing aviation markets, Asia-Pacific will be an important region for the HIL testing market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market - Overview
- Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market - Definition and Architecture
- Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market - Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Growth Drivers for the Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for the Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Growth Restraints for the Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for the Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast - Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Revenue Forecast by Testing Solution Type - Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Revenue Forecast by Type of End User - Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Competitive Environment - Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Market Share - Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Market Share Analysis - Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive Industry
- Key Findings - Automotive Industry
- Key Trends - Automotive Industry
- Key Growth Metrics for the Automotive Industry
- Revenue Forecast - Automotive Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Automotive Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Automotive Industry
- Competitive Environment - Automotive Industry
- Market Share - Automotive Industry
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Aerospace and Defense
- Key Findings - Aerospace and Defense
- Key Trends - Aerospace and Defense
- COVID-19 Impact on Aerospace and Defense
- Key Growth Metrics for the Aerospace and Defense Industry
- Revenue Forecast - Aerospace and Defense Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Aerospace and Defense Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Aerospace and Defense Industry
- Competitive Environment - Aerospace and Defense Industry
- Market Share - Aerospace and Defense Industry
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Power Electronics
- Key Findings - Power Electronics
- Key Trends - Power Electronics
- Key Growth Metrics for the Power Electronics Industry
- Revenue Forecast - Power Electronics Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Power Electronics Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Power Electronics Industry
- Competitive Environment - Power Electronic Industry
- Market Share - Power Electronics Industry
6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Demand for Electric Vehicles and the Development of Autonomous Vehicles in China, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Growth in Defense Spending and Commercial Space Exploration, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Rise of Smart Cities, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4: Aviation Market In Emerging Markets Across the Asia-pacific, 2020
7. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Boeing
- Airbus
