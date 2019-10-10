Global Hazardous Location Thermostats Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazardous Location Thermostats market worldwide is projected to grow by US$424.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%. Line-Voltage Thermostats, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$683.8 Million by the year 2025, Line-Voltage Thermostats will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Line-Voltage Thermostats will reach a market size of US$35.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$117.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Emerson Electric Company; Heatrex; Honeywell International, Inc.; Indeeco; Johnson Controls, Inc.; Pentair PLC; Proliphix; R. Stahl AG; Schneider Electric SA; SSHC, Inc.; STEGO Elektrotechnik GmbH; Tempco Electric Heater Corporation; Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hazardous Location Thermostats Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hazardous Location Thermostats Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Hazardous Location Thermostats Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION



ABB LTD

EMERSON ELECTRIC COMPANY

HEATREX

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

INDEECO

JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..

PENTAIR PLC

PROLIPHIX

R. STAHL AG

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SSHC, INC.

STEGO ELEKTROTECHNIK GMBH

TEMPCO ELECTRIC HEATER CORPORATION

WATLOW ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING COMPANY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

