Global Hazardous Location Thermostats Industry
Oct 10, 2019, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazardous Location Thermostats market worldwide is projected to grow by US$424.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%. Line-Voltage Thermostats, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$683.8 Million by the year 2025, Line-Voltage Thermostats will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Line-Voltage Thermostats will reach a market size of US$35.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$117.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Emerson Electric Company; Heatrex; Honeywell International, Inc.; Indeeco; Johnson Controls, Inc.; Pentair PLC; Proliphix; R. Stahl AG; Schneider Electric SA; SSHC, Inc.; STEGO Elektrotechnik GmbH; Tempco Electric Heater Corporation; Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hazardous Location Thermostats Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hazardous Location Thermostats Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Hazardous Location Thermostats Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Line-Voltage Thermostats (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Line-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Line-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Low-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Low-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Low-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Oil Refineries (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Oil Refineries (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Oil Refineries (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Petrochemical Plants (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Petrochemical Plants (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Petrochemical Plants (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Pulp & Paper Millers (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Pulp & Paper Millers (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Pulp & Paper Millers (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Coal Mines (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Coal Mines (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Coal Mines (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Hazardous Location Thermostats Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 30: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 33: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 34: Canadian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 35: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Hazardous Location Thermostats in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Hazardous Location Thermostats:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hazardous
Location Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 47: Japanese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Hazardous Location Thermostats Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Hazardous Location Thermostats in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Hazardous Location
Thermostats: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hazardous Location Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 84: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 85: Spanish Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 86: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Hazardous Location Thermostats Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 93: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Thermostats
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 98: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 101: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Hazardous Location Thermostats Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 118: Indian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 119: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hazardous Location
Thermostats: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Hazardous Location Thermostats in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 134: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 137: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Hazardous Location
Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Argentina
in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Hazardous Location Thermostats
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 146: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Hazardous Location Thermostats Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Hazardous Location Thermostats
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 161: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Hazardous Location Thermostats
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hazardous Location Thermostats
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 165: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 171: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Hazardous Location Thermostats:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hazardous
Location Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Iranian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 182: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Israel in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Hazardous Location Thermostats Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 188: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hazardous Location
Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Hazardous Location Thermostats
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 196: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hazardous Location Thermostats
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 198: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Hazardous Location Thermostats Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 210: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB LTD
EMERSON ELECTRIC COMPANY
HEATREX
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
INDEECO
JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..
PENTAIR PLC
PROLIPHIX
R. STAHL AG
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SSHC, INC.
STEGO ELEKTROTECHNIK GMBH
TEMPCO ELECTRIC HEATER CORPORATION
WATLOW ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
