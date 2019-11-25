Global HbA1c Tests Market Report 2019-2024: Revenues, Shares, Technologies, Leading Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for HbA1c Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Given its effectiveness in detecting and monitoring treatment of diabetes, HbA1c has become a high-growth and highly competitive market in IVD testing.

Globally, a growing amount of dollars is being spent annually on HbA1ctesting, for both professional and self-testing. Over a dozen companies produce analyzers, reagents, workstations, and point-of-care (POC) devices that run HbA1c tests. A major contributing factor to growth is the growing availability of HbA1c testing both at the professional level and at the self-testing level.

This report examines the HbA1c testing market by setting (professional or self-monitoring) and by technology platforms, including:

Global HbA1c Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global HbA1c Test Sales Market and Distribution by Setting, 2019-2024 ($ millions) (Professional, Self-monitoring)

Global Professional HbA1c Test Sales Market and Distribution by Setting, 2019-2024 ($ millions) (HbA1c POC, HbA1c Lab)

Global Self-Testing HbA1c Test Market, 2019-2024 ($ thousand)

Global HbA1c Test Sales Market and Distribution by Technology Platform, 2019-2024 ($ millions) (HPLC, Immunoassay, Enzymatic/MODM, Others)

HbA1c Testing Market by Region



Globally, the HbA1c testing market is dominated by the North American and European markets. However, it is anticipated that countries in the Asia Pacific and the Latin America regions will continue to build on market share, due to an aging population, increasing diabetes incidence, and increasing investment in healthcare. The report provides market analysis at the regional and country levels, providing specifically:

Global HbA1c Testing Market by Region - Revenues and % Market 2019-2024 (in millions of $) ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America , ROW)

, , , , ROW) North America HbA1c Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

HbA1c Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level) Europe HbA1c Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

HbA1c Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level) Europe HbA1c Testing Percentage Participation, by Country, 2019 ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain , Others)

HbA1c Testing Percentage Participation, by Country, 2019 ( , UK, , , , Others) Asia-Pacific HbA1c Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

HbA1c Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level) Asia-Pacific HbA1c Testing Percentage Participation, by Country, 2019 ( Japan , China , India , South Korea , Australia , Others)

HbA1c Testing Percentage Participation, by Country, 2019 ( , , , , , Others) Latin America HbA1c Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

HbA1c Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level) Latin America HbA1c Testing Percentage Participation, by Country, 2019 ( Brazil , Mexico , Chile , Colombia , Others)

HbA1c Testing Percentage Participation, by Country, 2019 ( , , , , Others) RoW HbA1c Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Issues and Trends in the HbA1c Testing Market



The World Market for HbA1c Tests discusses several issues and trends affecting the HbA1c testing market, including:

Glycated Albumin Test

Reporting Challenges

Challenge of PAMA

IT and AI

Diabetes and the Aging World

Regulatory Issues

Dental Office HbA1c Testing

Competitive Analysis



The global HbA1c test market continues to grow steadily due to an aging world population. As the incidence of diabetes continues to rise, new tests will be in high demand. Many companies are involved in the development and/or marketing of HbA1ctest products. Key companies in the market will likely maintain leading positions through continued product innovation and strategic alliances and mergers. The report analysis of the major market players:



Global HbA1c Testing Market Estimated Revenues and Market Share of Leading Suppliers, 2019 (in millions $)

Global HbA1c Testing Market Share of Leading Suppliers, 2019 (%)



The top and/or innovative competitors discussed within the report's corporate profiles are the following:

Abbott

Menarini Diagnostics, S.r.l.

Arkray, Inc.

Beckman Coulter /Danaher

/Danaher Bio-Rad

DiaSys Diagnostics Systems GmbH

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc.

Hemocue

HUMAN Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

OSANG Healthcare Co. Ltd.

PTS Diagnostics, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Sebia

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

Tosoh Bioscience, LLC

Trinity Biotech

