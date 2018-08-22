Global HDMI Cable Market 2018-2025 - Burgeoning Demands For 4K/UHD Televisions Globally To Boost the Demands For HDMI Cable

DUBLIN, Aug 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "HDMI Cable Market 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Grade & Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HDMI cable market is expected to grow to US$ 3521.0 million by 2025 from US$ 2436.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The demand for HDMI cable is largely influenced by a number of factors mainly due to the burgeoning demand for TVs and gaming consoles, as well as increasing market for video streaming services globally. On the basis of type, High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet accounted for largest share of the HDMI cable market in 2017.

The HDMI cable market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturers. Majority of the companies in the HDMI cable market are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Currently, high demand for HDMI cable is noticed in developing as well as the developed region. Need for a secure, high-speed, and efficient cable for multimedia transmission onto large screens for enhanced viewing experience is one of the key drivers for HDMI market.

On the basis of application, Players & TVs is the leading the application segment of HDMI cable market. The rising disposable income, and increasing commercial as well as residential construction, has resulted in the installation of projectors & TVs in the buildings. Also, the usage of HDMI cable in DVD players and television are for receiving inputs and providing an output through HDTV, or to any other AV devices through a single standard cable.

The cables are connected with the input and output multi-pin port present on the back side of the DVD player and televisions. The HDMI inputs are present typically on projectors, HDTV's, and audio-video receivers which will accept the HD signal coming from the cable box, Blu-ray players, or from many other media.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

2. Key Takeaways

3. HDMI Cable Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global HDMI Cable Market - by Type

3.2.2 Global HDMI Cable Market - by Grade

3.2.3 Global HDMI Cable Market - by Grade

3.2.4 Global HDMI Cable Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

4. HDMI Cable Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Need For a Secured, High-Speed, and Efficient Cable For Multimedia Transmission Onto Large Screens For Enhanced Viewing Experience

4.1.2 Burgeoning Demands For 4K/UHD Televisions Globally To Boost the Demands For HDMI Cable

4.1.3 High Consumer Preferences Towards Economical HDMI Cables

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Emergence of Wireless HDMI

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Emerging HDMI Cable Types Especially For Automotive Applications

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Development of HDMI Cable For Higher Resolution Applications

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

5. HDMI Cable - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Global HDMI Cable Market Overview

5.2 Global HDMI Cable Market Forecast and Analysis

6. HDMI Cable Market Premium Insights- Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Active Optical Cable (Aoc) V/S Electric Cable For HDMI:

6.1.1 Weight:

6.1.2 Performance Over Long Distance:

6.1.3 Support:

6.1.4 Electromagnetic Interference (Emi) /Radio Frequency Interference (Rfi) Resistance:

7. HDMI Cable Market Analysis - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global HDMI Cable Market Breakdown by Type, 2017 & 2025

7.3 Standard HDMI Cable

7.4 Standard HDMI Cable With Ethernet

7.5 High Speed HDMI Cable Market

7.6 High Speed HDMI Cable With Ethernet Market

7.7 Others Market

8. HDMI Cable Market Analysis- by Grade

8.1 Overview

8.2 HDMI Cable Market Analysis- by Grade , Forecast and Analysis

8.3 HDMI 1.4 Market

8.4 HDMI 2.0 Market

8.5 HDMI 2.1 Market

9. HDMI Cable Market Analysis- by Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 HDMI Cable Market Analysis- by Application , Forecast and Analysis

9.3 Gaming Consoles Market

9.4 Players & Tvs Market

9.5 Mobile Phones Market

9.6 Personal Computers & Tablets Market

9.7 Automotive Systems Market

9.8 Others Market

10. HDMI Cable Market - Geographical Analysis

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Product Mapping

12.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking

13. HDMI Cable Market- Key Company Profiles

Belkin International, Inc.

CE-Link

Sony Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Kramer Electronics Ltd.

Nordost

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Shenzhen DNS Industries Co. Ltd.

Tripp Lite

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zcj32x/global_hdmi_cable?w=5









Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

