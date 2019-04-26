Global HDPE pipe market is expected to reach $22.4 billion by 2024

DALLAS, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global HDPE (High Density Poly Ethylene) pipe market looks promising with opportunities in potable water, wastewater, oil and gas, and irrigation sectors. The global HDPE pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $22.4 billion by 2024 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of HDPE pipes.

On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that PE100 pipes are expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of their high strength, chemical resistance, low cost, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and superior energy efficiency.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors in this region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the HDPE pipe industry, include the introduction of mechanical coupling in HDPE pipe focusing on pipe strength and replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly HDPE pipes. Mexichem SAB, China Lesso Group, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, Supreme Industries, Jain Irrigation, and Astral Pipes and others are among the major HDPE pipe manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed and forecasted for the global HDPE pipe market by application, grade type, diameter, pressure rating, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global HDPE Pipe Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

