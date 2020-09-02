Global HDPE Pipes Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Grade Type (PE63, PE80, PE100, Others), Application, Diameter, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

The Global HDPE Pipes Market was valued at USD 17,317.50 Million in the year 2019. Growing demand for HDPE pipes for water irrigation systems in agriculture industry coupled with rising sewage disposal infrastructure development across the globe is expected to fuel the demand for HDPE pipes during the forecast period. Additionally, the rise in agricultural and industrial activities and demand for pipeline infrastructure is increasing in oil & gas exploration and production activities which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global HDPE pipes market.





Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany and South Korea are delayed, and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to get highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 due to the effect of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India.



Plastic pipes and tubes are widely used to supply gases and liquids of all types. Plastics may be preferred over metal due to inherent advantages. They are lighter weight, do not require open flame to join, and they're flexible, which can simplify installation and reduce breaks due to freezing.



The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR owing to the rapid increase in urbanization, continuous industrial as well as residential construction, and infrastructure development in the region. Additionally, demand for oil and gas exploration and production activities is expected to propel market demand. The region has also witnessed rise in agricultural and industrial activities.



• The report analyses the HDPE Pipes Market by value (USD Million) and by volume (Million Tonnes).

• The report analyses the HDPE Pipes Market by Grade type (PE63, PE80, PE100, Others).

• The report assesses the HDPE Pipes market by Application (Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Irrigation, Portable Water, Others).

• The report assesses the HDPE Pipes market by Diameter (Large Diameter Pipes, Small Diameter Pipes).

• The Global HDPE Pipes Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Grade type, by application and by diameter. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., JM Eagle, Blue Diamond Industries, United Poly Systems, WL Plastics, Lane Enterprises, Inc, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Advanced Drainage Systems, Nexam Chemical, Orbia Advance Corporation.

• The report presents the analysis of HDPE Pipes market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• HDPE Pipes Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities



