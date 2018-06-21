Global HDVC Converter Stations Market Report 2018: Market Opportunities and Recommendations 2017-2027

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global HDVC Converter Stations Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global HDVC Converter Stations Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rapid adoption rate for the UHVDC technology in China and high investments to establish the HVDC converter station.
Scope of the Report
- By Technology, the market is segmented into Voltage Sourced Converter (VSC) and Line Commutate Converter (LCC).
- By Component, the market is classified into Reactors, Converter Transformers, Valve, Harmonic Filters, Circuit Breakers, Surge Arresters and Other Components.
- Based on Configuration, the market is categorized into Multi-Terminal, Back-To-Back, Monopolar and BI-Polar.
- Depending on Application, the market is segregated into Connecting Wind Farms, Interconnecting Networks, Power Industry, Remote Loads, Grid Access for Offshore Applications, Powering Island, Long Distance Transmission Via Cables, Bulk Power Transmissions, Underground Power links, Oil & Gas and Other Applications.
- By Power Rating, the market is boycotted into Below 500 MW, >1000-1500 MW, >500-1000 MW, >1500-2000 MW and Above 2000 MW.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 HDVC Converter Stations Market, By Technology
5 HDVC Converter Stations Market, By Component
6 HDVC Converter Stations Market, By Configuration
7 HDVC Converter Stations Market, By Application
8 HDVC Converter Stations Market, By Power Rating
9 HDVC Converter Stations Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
11 Leading Companies
- American Superconductor
- ABB
- C-Epri Power Engineering Company
- Bhel
- China Xian XD Power System
- General Electric
- Hitachi, Ltd
- Hyosung
- LSIS
- Mitsubishi
- Nexans SA
- NR Electric
- Prysmian Group
- Siemens
- Toshiba Corporation.
- TransGrid Solutions Inc.
- XJ Electric
