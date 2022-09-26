Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Analyses of the Global Market Trends and Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics: Global Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for head and neck cancer therapeutics, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help businesses develop growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding head and neck cancer therapeutic drugs.

An in-depth analysis of the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market includes historical data and market projections on sales by type of diagnostic method, treatment type, disease indication, route of administration, therapeutic class, and end user. It describes the different types of head and neck cancers (lip and oral cavity cancer, laryngeal cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, salivary gland cancer, nasopharyngeal cancer, and hypopharyngeal cancer) and their current and historical market revenues. This report also categorizes the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market based on the route of administration (injectable and oral).

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market shares. The report also discusses pipeline analysis and the new regulatory landscape of the drugs marketed.

Report Includes

  • A comprehensive overview of the global markets for head and neck cancer therapeutics within the industry
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
  • Estimation and forecast the actual market size for head and neck cancer therapeutics, and corresponding market share analysis by diagnostic method, treatment type, disease indication, route of administration, therapeutic class, end-user, and region
  • Assessment of major driving factors, opportunities and challenges in this innovation-driven market, with emphasis on COVID-19 impact on the head and neck cancer therapeutics market
  • Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on new products development, regulatory scenario, and reimbursement and pricing factors
  • In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry-specific challenges, and major types of end-user markets
  • Market share analysis of the key market participants in the global pharmaceuticals industry, their research priorities, product portfolios, pipeline products, and company competitive landscape

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Immunotherapy Against Autoimmune Disorders
  • Rising Incidence of Cancer Worldwide
  • Advances in Biochemistry and Genomics
  • High Unmet Needs

Market Challenges

  • Lack of Oncology Professionals
  • High Cost of Biologic Therapies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown, by Diagnostic Method

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown, by Treatment Type

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown, by Disease Indication

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown, by Route of Administration

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown, by Therapeutic Class

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown, by End-user

Chapter 11 Market Dynamics

Chapter 12 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Chapter 13 Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbvie Inc.
  • Astrazeneca plc
  • Bayer AG
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Eli Lilly and Co.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Merck & Co.
  • Sanofi-Aventis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62bqy1

