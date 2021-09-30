Global Healing Partners with Farmers Marketverse to Promote Organic Living and Sustainability in the Real World and Metaverse

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The company "Global Healing" was founded in 1998 with the vision of changing the world through healthy, organic living. Through a mission of love towards our customers and the environment, Global Healing has grown into an international brand that serves as an industry leader in natural health, dietary supplement manufacturing, organic agriculture, and beyond.

The Farmers Marketverse is an undercover community market outpost on the blockchain with 5,000 unique patrons.

The Farmers Marketverse consists of 5,000 unique Patrons varying from farmers, green thumbs, chefs, home cooks, nine to fivers, and free spirits. These patrons have come together with a shared love and passion for healthy living, fresh, local, and organic options, strong community, cryptocurrencies, sustainable farming methods, and all-around high-vibrational energy.

The Farmers Marketverse is a digital world community outpost on the blockchain set in a world that was overtaken by unsustainable and irresponsible farming methods (such as monocropping, corporate agribusiness, genetically modified organisms, and manufactured toxic fertilizers). Sharing Ethereum with the world, they distribute a decentralized, open-source blockchain with smart contract functionality.

Focused on sustainable organic practices that educate and create a healthier earth and global population, Farmers Marketverse and Global Healing are on a mission to create awareness and cast a light on the individuals, businesses, and organizations that are actively creating positive changes for the earth.

With that being said, Global Healing is excited to announce that we have officially partnered with The Farmers Marketverse!

Together, we are developing the first NFT (non-fungible token) project of its kind.

Global Healing's mission, mentality, and values in the organic and sustainability space run parallel with those of the FMV. We're excited to work together in building the future of FMV and everything that comes with it. With Global Healing's knowledge of sustainable, life-extending practices through organic living, their wide net of marketing resources, and all-around great vibes - Creating this partnership was a no-brainer.

Together we will bring both Farmers Marketverse and Global Healing to the next level - both in the NFT/Metaverse space, as well as in the real world.

Global Healing will be supporting FMV with free product giveaways, special discount codes for patrons, donations to eco-friendly and organic projects, as well as unique high valued prizes every month. Stay tuned for this amazing, collaborative project and everything to come!

