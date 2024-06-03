Global Health & Medical Insurance Market Set to Surge to $3.4 Trillion by 2028

Rising Demand Fuels 8.9% CAGR Growth, Says BCC Research Report

BOSTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and medical insurance aren't just important; they're essential worldwide. Events like COVID-19, the Ukraine-Russia war, and the increase in diseases due to sedentary lifestyles are driving market growth. Additionally, rising healthcare costs and the advent of advanced, expensive medical procedures are further increasing demand for insurance coverage.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for Health and Medical Insurance Providers: Global Markets expected to grow from $2.2 trillion in 2023 and will reach $3.4 trillion by the end of 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2023 through 2028".

This research report breaks down the health and medical insurance providers market by type. The types include agents and brokers, direct writing, bancassurance (partnerships between banks and insurance companies), and others.

Some Interesting Facts about Health and Medical Insurance Providers

Artificial intelligence and data analytics are transforming the health and medical insurance industry. They're improving patient outcomes, making insurance processes more efficient, and creating innovative services. This is changing the market, offering new opportunities for growth, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Health and medical insurance providers: global markets are driven by factors such as:

Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.: means that more people are getting long-term illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, as well as fast-spreading infections like flu, HIV, and tuberculosis. This increase is boosting the need for better healthcare, treatments, and insurance coverage. Health insurance reforms.: Health insurance reforms are changes to laws and policies to improve health insurance. These reforms aim to make insurance more accessible, affordable, and effective. They include expanding coverage, lowering costs, improving care quality, protecting patients with pre-existing conditions, and making the insurance market more transparent. The goal is to create a fairer and more efficient healthcare system. Increasing aged population.: refers to the growing proportion of elderly individuals within a population. This demographic trend occurs as life expectancy increases and birth rates decline, resulting in a larger portion of the population being comprised of older adults. Economic growth: means that a country is making more stuff and providing more services as time goes on. We usually measure this by looking at the total value of everything produced within the country, which tells us how well the economy is doing. When there's economic growth, it usually means that people have better lives because there are more jobs available, and they might earn more money too.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $2.1 Trillion Market Size Forecast $3.4 Trillion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered Provider Type and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers • Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases • Health insurance reforms • Increasing aged population • Economic growth

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type:

When it comes to health and medical insurance, they're sold in different ways. First, there are agents and brokers who help folks find the right insurance plans. Then, you can buy insurance straight from the company, without anyone in between; that's called direct writing. Another way is bancassurance , where banks and insurance companies work together to offer insurance alongside banking services. Lastly, there are other ways insurance is sold that don't fit neatly into these groups. Each method has its own perks, so it depends on what someone needs which one works best for them.

This report on health and medical insurance providers: global markets provide comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for health and medical insurance providers was valued at $1.3 trillion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% to reach over $2.1 trillion by 2028. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as increasing chronic diseases, health insurance reforms, increasing geriatric population and economic growth. What segments are covered in the market?

The market scope in this report is segmented into product type and region. The product type of health and medical insurance providers is further segmented into agents & brokers, direct writing, and bancassurance & others. By Segment Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

Agents & Brokers will dominate the market for health and medical insurance providers, but direct writing will grow in the future. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

The North American global market for health and medical insurance providers was valued at $760.7 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

AIA GROUP LTD.

ALLIANZ

APRIL

AXA

BUPA GLOBAL

CENTENE CORP.

ELEVANCE HEALTH

HUMANA

NOW HEALTH INTERNATIONAL

SWISS RE

THE CIGNA GROUP

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

WILLIAM RUSSELL

