Global Health and Wellness Company, Juice Plus+, Announces Official Sponsorship of 23rd Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading health and wellness company Juice Plus+ , announces its official sponsorship of the highly anticipated 23rd Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration premiering Saturday, February 12, 2022 , on Bounce TV, Prime Video and IMDb TV, both without the need of a Prime membership. An encore will air on ION. Themed "Catch the Light," the event brings together an ensemble of NFL players, gospel/contemporary performers, and award-winning musicians on one stage for a spectacular show. In addition, Pro Bowler and Pro football 'Hall of Famer' Deion Sanders will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime of Inspiration Award.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Juice Plus+ will be featured in the national broadcast and streaming of the show as well as included in all marketing initiatives.

"Health and wellness are at the heart of everything we do at Juice Plus+ so we are thrilled to be involved with one of the biggest annual sports events in the US. The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is set to be a truly phenomenal event and we are honored to be part of it," adds Stuart Kronauge, Global CEO of Juice Plus+.

Juice Plus+ is committed to making healthy living easier with whole food, plant-based nutritional products that are as close to nature as possible, supported by a like-minded community, based all around the world. Juice Plus+ products include Juice Plus+ Fruit, Vegetable, and Berry Blend Capsules and Chewables , made from 30 different fruits and vegetables, plus berries and other plant ingredients. Clinically proven to support your immune system, Juice Plus+ Capsules are used by a wide range of athletes, teams and sporting organizations. Juice Plus+ works with 200,000+ Independent Sales Partners in 25+ countries.

In addition to Complete by Juice Plus+ , a daily shake that provides easy nutrition on-the-go to fuel your day, Juice Plus+ Perform was recently launched and is a new, all-in-one performance shake designed to support multiple aspects of your fitness regime. Juice Plus+ Perform provides protein to build your muscles, B vitamins to support your mental performance and energy production, beetroot and tart cherry to aid recovery, and vitamin D to support bone health.

"I am thrilled to welcome Juice Plus+ as a partner to the 23rd Annual Super Bowl Gospel. Juice Plus+ products have had a positive health impact on the lives of many of my friends and I am excited to have started on my journey with Juice Plus+. Like Gospel music, Juice Plus+ is bringing inspiration to the masses," says Melanie Few, Founder and Executive Producer of Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is an inspirational, musical event considered to be one of the highlights of Super Bowl weekend. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration gives viewers a rare glimpse into the inspirational lives of their favorite NFL players, as well as what inspires them to greatness each day. This year's show will be hosted by Sarah Jakes Roberts and funnyman DC Young Fly and feature performances by CeCe Winans, CeeLo Green, Chloe, Mali Music, Pastor Mike Jr, Natalie Grant, Regina Belle, LeCrae and The NFL Players Choir. Special appearances by NFL players Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings), Cam Jordan (New Orleans Saints), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) and Matt Judon (New England Patriots). Retired NFL running back DeAngelo Williams (Carolina Panthers) is also being recognized by the Black Women's Health Imperative for his contributions to breast cancer through his nonprofit, The DeAngelo Williams Foundation.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (SBGC) was founded and executive produced in 1999 as a gospel brunch in Miami by Atlanta-based marketing consultant Melanie Few and continues as the only multicultural program and inspirational event sanctioned by the NFL during Super Bowl weekend. The simulcast is scheduled for Saturday, February 12 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on Bounce TV and for the very first time streaming on Prime Video and on IMDb TV, both without need of a Prime membership. The debut telecast will be followed by encores on ION Sunday, February 13 at 12am ET/11pm CT, as well as Prime Video and IMDb TV in front of the paywall throughout February in celebration of Black History Month.

For more information about Juice Plus+, please visit www.juiceplus.com or head to @juiceplus_us on Instagram.

About Juice Plus+:

The Juice Plus+ Company is a global health and wellness company with a mission to inspire healthy living around the world. It operates in 27 markets globally and is supported by a mission-driven community of over 200,000 independent sales Partners and over one million customers.

About Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during SuperBowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first and has remained the only inspirational concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL). The show has drawn crowds in the thousands and has demonstrated growth year after year, selling out venues in major host cities including Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston, and Phoenix.

