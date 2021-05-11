Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2020-2024 | Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
The global health and wellness food market size is expected to grow by USD 235.94 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
The growing adoption of healthy eating habits is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of health and wellness food may impede market growth.
Increasing adoption of healthy eating habits will drive the health and wellness food market growth. This study also identifies the importance of organic food and increasing food sensitivities as one of the prime reasons positively impacting the market growth during the next few years. Moreover, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments to make the most of the opportunities.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/health-and-wellness-food-market-industry-analysis
Global Health and Wellness Food Market: Geographic Landscape
32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and France are the key markets for health and wellness food in Europe. Moreover, Europe will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.
Companies Covered
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Danone SA
- Dean Foods Co.
- Mondelez Global LLC
- General Mills Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Kellogg Co.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Health And Wellness Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in health and wellness food market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the health and wellness food market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the health and wellness food market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of health and wellness food market, vendors
