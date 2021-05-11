Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2020-2024 | Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Download FREE sample Report

The growing adoption of healthy eating habits is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of health and wellness food may impede market growth.

Increasing adoption of healthy eating habits will drive the health and wellness food market growth. This study also identifies the importance of organic food and increasing food sensitivities as one of the prime reasons positively impacting the market growth during the next few years. Moreover, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments to make the most of the opportunities.

www.technavio.com/report/health-and-wellness-food-market-industry-analysis

Global Health and Wellness Food Market: Geographic Landscape

32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and France are the key markets for health and wellness food in Europe. Moreover, Europe will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

Companies Covered

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Danone SA

Dean Foods Co.

Mondelez Global LLC

General Mills Inc .

. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Kellogg Co.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Health And Wellness Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in health and wellness food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the health and wellness food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the health and wellness food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of health and wellness food market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Naturally health food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Functional food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BFY food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Organic food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food intolerance products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

