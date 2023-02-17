Global Health and Wellness Foods Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.6 Trillion by 2030 - Focus on Healthy Eating for Everyday Wellness Provides the Foundation for the Growth

Feb 17, 2023, 06:30 ET
Global Health and Wellness Foods Market to Reach $1.6 Trillion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Health and Wellness Foods estimated at US$861.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Naturally Healthy Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$630.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Functional Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Health and Wellness Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$211.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$145.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Focus on Healthy Eating for Everyday Wellness Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Health and Wellness Foods
- An Introduction to Health and Wellness Foods
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products
- Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in Foods and Beverages
- Global Economic Update
- War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
- Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth
- Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 304 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Functional Foods and Drinks: A Fragmented Market
- Consolidation Continues to Shape the Market Landscape
- Food Allergy and Intolerance Products: A Fragmented Market
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Notable Trends in the Health Foods Market
- Natural Foods and Clean Label Gain Attention
- Consumers Zero in on Foods and Beverages with Specific Health & Wellness Benefits
- Functional Foods & Drinks Continue to Gain Interest
- Functional Foods & Beverages Ecosystem
- Favorable Outlook for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for the Market
- Major Functional Foods, their Functional Components and Health Benefits Summarized
- Major Functional Spices and their Health Benefits Summarized
- Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Market
- Cognitive Health Consciousness Boosts Uptake of Functional Foods
- Convenient Formats to Benefit Demand
- Gut Health: A Growing Area of Consumer Interest
- Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods
- Prebiotics Making Accelerated Switch from Niche towards Mainstream Category
- Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt: The Most Popular Probiotic Food
- Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand
- Free-From Foods: A Transformative Trend in the Food Industry
- Rise in Food Sensitivities and Intolerances Fuels Demand for Fuel Intolerance Products
- Lactose-free Products: Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance and Sensitivity Fuels Growth
- Lactose-free Dairy Products Grab Major Share of Lactose-free Products Market
- Lactose-free Cheese: Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-Intolerance Drive Sales
- Gluten-free Products: Addressing the Needs of Gluten Sensitive Individuals
- Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease & Growing Health Awareness among Consumers Present Opportunities for Gluten-Free Products Market
- Gluten-Free Trend Gains Prominence in Bakery Products Market
- Gluten-free Beverages Market: Health Advantages Spur Growth
- Rising Popularity of Gluten-free Snacks
- Taste: A Key Factor Determining Consumer Acceptance of Gluten-Free Products
- Growing Consumer Preference for Natural & Organic Foods Drives Market
- Changing Consumer Attitude Towards Dietary Fiber To Benefit Demand For High Fiber Foods
- Myriad Health Benefits of Whole Grains and High Fiber Diet to Drive Widespread Consumption
- Fiber: The Out and Out Growth Driver
- Common Whole Grain Varieties & their Health Benefits
- Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition Bars
- Surging Popularity of Plant-based Health Foods
- Demographic Influence on Plant -based Products Market
- Why Plant-based Alternative Meat Appears to Lose Flavor & Hit Saturation Point
- Growing Focus on Weight Management Boosts Prospects in Health & Wellness Foods Market
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Spending on Wellness Foods
- With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow
- Market to Benefit from Manufacturer & Retailer Efforts to Promote Health & Wellness Foods
- Innovations in Health & Wellness Foods Boost Market Prospects
- Demographic Factors Influence Growth in Health & Wellness Foods Market
- Ballooning Global Population
- Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains
- Dive into Nutrition & Health Preferences of Gen Z and Opportunities for Food Brands
- Urbanization Trend
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Challenges Facing the Health and Wellness Foods Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 269 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aleia's Gluten Free Foods
- Amy's Kitchen
- Bayer AG
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods
- Chiquita Brands International Sarl
- Danone SA
- EVOLVE Brands LLC
- Kellogg Co.
- Nestle SA
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- UNFI
