Global Health and Wellness Foods Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.6 Trillion by 2030 - Focus on Healthy Eating for Everyday Wellness Provides the Foundation for the Growth

Global Health and Wellness Foods Market to Reach $1.6 Trillion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Health and Wellness Foods estimated at US$861.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Naturally Healthy Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$630.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Functional Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Health and Wellness Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$211.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$145.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Focus on Healthy Eating for Everyday Wellness Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Health and Wellness Foods

An Introduction to Health and Wellness Foods

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products

Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in Foods and Beverages

Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 304 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Functional Foods and Drinks: A Fragmented Market

Consolidation Continues to Shape the Market Landscape

Food Allergy and Intolerance Products: A Fragmented Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Trends in the Health Foods Market

Natural Foods and Clean Label Gain Attention

Consumers Zero in on Foods and Beverages with Specific Health & Wellness Benefits

Functional Foods & Drinks Continue to Gain Interest

Functional Foods & Beverages Ecosystem

Favorable Outlook for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for the Market

Major Functional Foods, their Functional Components and Health Benefits Summarized

Major Functional Spices and their Health Benefits Summarized

Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Market

Cognitive Health Consciousness Boosts Uptake of Functional Foods

Convenient Formats to Benefit Demand

Gut Health: A Growing Area of Consumer Interest

Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

Prebiotics Making Accelerated Switch from Niche towards Mainstream Category

Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt: The Most Popular Probiotic Food

Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand

Free-From Foods: A Transformative Trend in the Food Industry

Rise in Food Sensitivities and Intolerances Fuels Demand for Fuel Intolerance Products

Lactose-free Products: Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance and Sensitivity Fuels Growth

Lactose-free Dairy Products Grab Major Share of Lactose-free Products Market

Lactose-free Cheese: Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-Intolerance Drive Sales

Gluten-free Products: Addressing the Needs of Gluten Sensitive Individuals

Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease & Growing Health Awareness among Consumers Present Opportunities for Gluten-Free Products Market

Gluten-Free Trend Gains Prominence in Bakery Products Market

Gluten-free Beverages Market: Health Advantages Spur Growth

Rising Popularity of Gluten-free Snacks

Taste: A Key Factor Determining Consumer Acceptance of Gluten-Free Products

Growing Consumer Preference for Natural & Organic Foods Drives Market

Changing Consumer Attitude Towards Dietary Fiber To Benefit Demand For High Fiber Foods

Myriad Health Benefits of Whole Grains and High Fiber Diet to Drive Widespread Consumption

Fiber: The Out and Out Growth Driver

Common Whole Grain Varieties & their Health Benefits

Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition Bars

Surging Popularity of Plant-based Health Foods

Demographic Influence on Plant -based Products Market

Why Plant-based Alternative Meat Appears to Lose Flavor & Hit Saturation Point

Growing Focus on Weight Management Boosts Prospects in Health & Wellness Foods Market

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Spending on Wellness Foods

With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow

Market to Benefit from Manufacturer & Retailer Efforts to Promote Health & Wellness Foods

Innovations in Health & Wellness Foods Boost Market Prospects

Demographic Factors Influence Growth in Health & Wellness Foods Market

Ballooning Global Population

Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains

Dive into Nutrition & Health Preferences of Gen Z and Opportunities for Food Brands

Urbanization Trend

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Challenges Facing the Health and Wellness Foods Market

