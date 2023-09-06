Global Health Coaching Market Analysis Report 2023-2031: Bridging Unmet Medical Needs and Government Initiatives in Emerging Nations Fueling Adoption

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health Coaching Market By Type, By Mode, By Duration, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Health Coaching Market was valued for $16.91 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $34.81 Billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Health coaching is a type of lifestyle coaching that focuses on helping people improve their overall health and well-being through lifestyle and behavior changes. It is an evidence-based approach that uses evidence-based strategies to help individuals improve their physical, mental, and emotional health.

They focus on helping clients with specific goals, such as weight loss, stress management, smoking cessation, or nutrition. They may also provide advice on chronic disease management and lifestyle choices. Health coaches collaborate closely with clients to help them identify their health and lifestyle goals, develop an action plan to achieve goals and provide them with the tools and support they need to make lasting, positive changes.



The key factor that drives the growth of the health coaching market is the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and others, and the rise in awareness about the benefits associated with online coaching in developing countries like India and China boosts the growth of the market.

Moreover, a large number of medical firms all over the world increasingly focus on acquiring companies that provide services for health coaching, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.



In addition, a significant increase in awareness about the advantages of health coaching and a surge in the number of mental health disorders across the world boost the growth of the market. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2022, it was estimated that about 12 million adults and about 5.5 million children in the U.S. were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. However, the high cost of health coaching services hampers the market growth.

However, unmet medical needs in emerging nations and increased government initiatives to support patients with mental health and chronic conditions are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the near future.



Major companies profiled in the report include Dr. Sears Wellness Institute, Health Coach Institute, Concentra Inc, UK Health Coaches Association, Advanced Wellness Systems, LLC Institute for Integrative Nutrition, The American Council on Exercise, Weljii, BrainMD Health, and WellSteps, LLC.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the health coaching market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing health coaching market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the health coaching market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global health coaching market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases

Rise in prevalence of mental health disorders

Increase in government initiatives

Restraints

High cost of health coaching services

Opportunities

High growth potential in developing economies

Key Market Players

Health Coach Institute

Institute for Integrative Nutrition

UK Health Coaches Association

Weljii

BrainMD Health

WellSteps, LLC

Advanced Wellness Systems, LLC

Dr. Sears Wellness Institute

Concentra Inc

The American Council on Exercise

Key Market Segments

By Duration

Less Than 6 Months

6 Months To 12 Months

By Application

General Wellness

Behavioral Health Disorders

Chronic Diseases

By Type

Holistic and Wellness Health Coaching

Primal/Paleo Health Coaching

By Mode

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djmfnh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets