Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market Report 2021: Increasing Drug Development is Driving the Demand for the HEOR Industry

The global health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) industry attained a value of USD 1228 million in 2020. The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2026 at a CAGR of 12.5% to reach USD 2459.4 million by 2026.

The services used by healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to determine the value, cost, and cost-effectiveness of products or processes are referred to as health economics and outcomes research (HEOR).

Observational data, price comparison, and other market indicators assist healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in making better informed strategic decisions for their goods. Health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) assists healthcare decision-makers, such as physicians, governments, payers, health ministries, and patients, in comparing and selecting the best treatment options.

The focus of health economics and outcomes research service providers on providing optimal health outcomes for patients from an affordable perspective will increase its demand over the period, thereby facilitating the overall industry growth. The increasing drug development is driving the demand for the HEOR industry.



The overall market will rise as demand for secure services like clinical and preclinical testing, as well as regulatory affairs expertise grows. The use of healthcare IT and analytic technologies allows these CROs to coordinate across several platforms, which will drive up the need for HEOR services in payer decision-making, boosting the market for health economics and outcomes research (HOER).

Health economics and outcomes research aid clinical development by giving useful information about specific treatments, such as population accessibility and competitor pricing. HEOR services are used to determine the price of a newly produced drug and to revise the prices of existing drugs, thereby boosting the industry's growth.

IQVIA Inc.

Medpace, Inc.

Certara, Inc.

Syneos Health

McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc

