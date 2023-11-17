Global Health Informatics Market to Garner a Valuation of $101.34 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting 12.50% CAGR, Driven By Surging Automation in Clinical Laboratories, Projects Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report published by Kings Research, the global Health Informatics Market garnered a valuation of USD 34.23 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 101.34 billion in revenue by 2030, growing at 12.50% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Pivotal factors attributing to the market growth include accelerated automation in clinical laboratories to improve the accuracy, quality, consistency, efficiency, and patient safety. The integration of technologies like conveyor systems, robots, machine vision, and others into laboratory automation systems serves as a driving factor for market growth.

Additionally, increased government investments in upgrading healthcare infrastructure, expanding hospital networks, and the widespread adoption of electronic health records are key drivers of market expansion. Furthermore, the growing demand for integrated systems to diagnose, interpret, analyze, and record data, coupled with the rising adoption of IoT and advanced technology solutions, is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Trending Now: NYU Langone Health promotes generative AI innovation with 'prompt-a-thon'



NYU Langone Health is leading the charge in generative AI innovation with its inaugural Generative AI Prompt-A-Thon in Health Care. Clinicians, researchers, and educators came together to use AI to solve healthcare challenges. NYU Langone Health is committed to using generative AI to improve the health and well-being of its patients.

Global Health Informatics Market Report Scope:

Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Market Value (2022) USD 34.23 billion Forecasted Value (2030) USD 101.34 billion CAGR 12.50 % Segments Covered Type, Application, End-User, and Geography Drivers Rising Operational Expenses in Pharmacy Informatics to Aid Health Informatics Market Growth Growing Demand for Healthcare Informatics in Hospitals to Augment Health Informatics Market Progress

Competitive Landscape

Prominent leaders in the health informatics market are prioritizing various strategic approaches, such as forming partnerships, engaging in mergers & acquisitions, implementing product innovations, and establishing joint ventures. These initiatives are aimed at broadening their product offerings and enhancing their market presence in different geographical locations. Furthermore, these firms are also undertaking various expansion and investment efforts, including research and development investments, establishment of new manufacturing facilities, and optimization of supply chain operations.

For instance, in March 2023, Genomic Vision, a biotechnology company listed on Euronext, introduced FiberSmart®, a cutting-edge technology utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate the detection and quantification of fluorescent signals on combed DNA molecules.

Key companies profiled in the health informatics market include:

Accuro Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts

Agfa HealthCare Corp.

Axiom Resource Management Inc.

Cardinal Health

Cerner Corp.

Benchmark Systems

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Companion Technologies

CNSI

The global Health Informatics Market is segmented as:

By Type

Nursing Informatics

Pathology Informatics

Pharmacy Informatics

Research Informatics

Others

Rising Operational Expenses in Pharmacy Informatics to Aid Health Informatics Market Growth

Based on type, the pharmacy informatics segment is projected to dominate the market through the assessment period mainly driven by the progress made in healthcare solutions, the proliferation of large-scale pharmacies, the demand for enhanced pharmacy management, and the burgeoning operational expenses related to health informatics systems. Additionally, continuous advancements in technology and the growing significance of personalized healthcare have further solidified the importance of pharmacy informatics as an essential tool for both pharmacists and healthcare practitioners.

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Pharmacies

Research Labs

Others

Growing Demand for Healthcare Informatics in Hospitals to Augment Health Informatics Market Progress

By end-user, the hospitals segment is anticipated to capture the largest revenue share in the health informatics market by the end of the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing demand for healthcare informatics within hospitals, as well as the increasing utilization of healthcare analytics. Additionally, the substantial influx of patients in hospitals underscores the importance of efficient patient records and management systems to maintain optimal workflow. Moreover, hospitals often establish partnerships with medical schools and research institutions, enabling them to remain at the forefront of medical progress and provide state-of-the-art treatments.

Widespread Adoption of Advanced Technologies in North America to Support Health Informatics Market Expansion

North America is projected to have a significant presence in the global health informatics market primarily due to the widespread adoption of advanced technologies like IoT in the region. Additionally, several key players are investing in health informatics systems and developing digital solutions for healthcare records in this region. The highly developed healthcare system and advanced infrastructure and technological landscape in North America enables the efficient collection, storage, and analysis of healthcare data critical for effective health informatics.

In addition, healthcare infrastructure and services have significantly improved worldwide, including advancements in equipment, buildings, and information & communication technology. Furthermore, increased investments and favorable policies from regional governments are expected to drive market growth in the future.

