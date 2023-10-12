Global Health Innovative Technology Fund and Institut Pasteur de Dakar Announce New Partnership to Advance Research and Development for New Diagnostics and Vaccines in LMICs

TOKYO and DAKAR, Senegal, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Innovative Technology Fund (GHIT Fund) and the Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining their collaborative efforts to advance research and development in the field of infectious diseases in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

GHIT Fund, an international public-private partnership headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, aims to accelerate the development of medicines, vaccines and diagnostics to combat infectious diseases. IPD, a Senegalese nonprofit foundation, focuses on advancing health care access in Africa through innovative biomedical research, manufacturing essential vaccines and diagnostics, and engaging in public health activities, including in surveillance and diagnostics through its Syndromic Sentinel Surveillance in Senegal (4S Network), supporting over 22 African countries in epidemic outbreaks detection and management.

Building on their respective expertise and resources, GHIT Fund and IPD will collaborate to foster the development of cutting-edge solutions to combat infectious diseases in Africa and beyond. Through this new partnership, the two institutions will accelerate product development for neglected diseases in LMICs in the areas of therapeutics, vaccine and diagnostic research and development and strengthen collaboration to support low-cost vaccine and diagnostics manufacturing in LMICs through technology transfer and know-how sharing from/with Japanese pharmaceutical companies and academia. This will not only improve access to essential health technologies, but also contribute to the development of a sustainable local health infrastructure.

Dr. Amadou Alpha Sall, CEO of IPD, states, "Established a century ago, IPD has built end-to-end capabilities to advance public health and life sciences in Africa. This collaboration with GHIT presents a tremendous opportunity to leverage our respective expertise to respond to new challenges faced across Africa. We look forward to working together toward the development of innovative solutions that will benefit communities most in need."

Dr. Peter Piot, vice chair of the GHIT Fund, states, "Our third five-year plan, GHIT 3.0, envisions the development of an environment for access and delivery based on strategic partnerships to deliver drugs, vaccines and diagnostics to the field more quickly. Strengthening our partnership with IPD, with strong expertise and a proven track record in infectious disease research, will also play an important role in supporting local manufacturing capacity. This partnership is a testament to GHIT's commitment to addressing global health challenges with a focus on inclusivity and sustainability through strategic partnerships with institutions in LICs and LMICs."

About GHIT

The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership (PPP) fund that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases. https://www.ghitfund.org/en

About IPD

IPD is a Senegalese not-for-profit foundation working to advance equitable access to health in Africa, especially in Senegal. We do this by providing communities with Healthcare Solutions and Laboratory services, engaging in cutting-edge Biomedical Research and Innovation, manufacturing Vaccines and Diagnostics essential to African populations, developing Human Capital, and engaging in Public Health activities such as epidemic intelligence, outbreak response, and surveillance. In a unique and innovative way, IPD brings together key capabilities and functions to address public health challenges in Africa. IPD plays an important regional role through its various specialized reference laboratories and its partnership with WHO in the fight against infectious diseases. IPD is one of the four WHO prequalified manufacturers to supply yellow fever vaccines to UN Agencies.

Visit www.institutPasteurDakar.sn & Follow IPD via @PasteurDakar

