Global Health Insurer Profiles 2022: Gain Access to 10 Profiles of your Choice

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Health Insurer Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

International health insurance is increasingly popular, but keeping up to date with health insurers is difficult - there is a long time-gap between events, and that information getting into reports.

The leading health insurer analyst of this report maintains a daily updated database of company profiles.

Profile details included:

Company Name

Base Country

HQ

Ownership

Overview

Structure

Insurance

Healthcare

Customer Numbers

Strategy

2020 Results

2021 Results

2021 Forecasts

Buying Businesses

Selling Businesses

Partnerships

Sponsorships

Micro Health

Apps

Marketing

Technology

Start-ups, Accelerators and Labs

Countries Present A to Z

Global Health Insurers: Choose up to 10 from the list

Achmea

Aetna see CVS

AIA

Alan

Allianz

Anthem

APRIL

Axa

Bupa

Centene

Cigna

CVS Health

Discovery

Fosun International

FWD

Generali

Global Benefits Group

Gulf Insurance Group

Humana

MAPFRE

Medgulf

Medibank

Medicover

Momentum Metropolitan

Munich Re

nib

NN Group

Now Health International

Pacific Prime

Pan-American Life

PICC

Ping An

Sanlam

Siaci Saint Honore

SiriusPoint

UnitedHealth

Vienna Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7xett

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets