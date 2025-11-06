Global Health Leaders Unveil Roadmap for Healthcare Transformation at Future of Health (FOH) Summit

Co-hosted by Cedars-Sinai, the summit focused on actionable strategies to strengthen healthcare systems across the globe. As part of FOH's 2025 focus points, sessions centered on strengthening primary care and chronic disease management, and on exploring the pivotal role of leadership in advancing transformative healthcare change. Additionally, participants renewed FOH's focus on topics of patient safety and emerging future health professions. The lively discussions on and off stage reflected a shared commitment to rebuilding healthcare for a future defined by artificial intelligence, data-driven decision-making and a renewed emphasis on human connection.

"To solve the challenges facing our health systems, we cannot simply try harder. We must rethink and transform," said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Co-Chair of FOH and Chief Innovation, Transformation, and AI Officer and Director of ARC at Sheba Medical Center. "FOH is here to write the textbook for the future of health. The coming decade will redefine how care is delivered and experienced."

Throughout the program, participants examined how digital tools, advanced analytics and virtual care models already are reshaping clinical practice and extending the reach of high-quality care beyond hospital walls. A key discussion point was how new technologies, including AI, can augment the clinical workforce, support early disease detection and personalize treatment while maintaining the essential human dimension of medicine.

"We need to think and act globally to address the many common challenges we face and to spur innovation across borders," said Dr. Peter L. Slavin, President and CEO of Cedars-Sinai. "Cedars-Sinai is proud to play our part in fostering this international dialogue to improve the quality of healthcare around the world."

Keynote speakers Dr. Rochelle Walensky, former Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer and VP of Healthcare at Microsoft, and Dr. Mahmoud AlYammany, Health & Well-Being Sector Head, NEOM, Saudia Arabia, challenged participants to move from innovation to implementation.

At the summit's conclusion, FOH members endorsed a shared roadmap for global health transformation, outlining immediate focus areas. Core priorities include accelerating digital transformation to enable proactive, data-driven care; strengthening and expanding the global health workforce; promoting equity and access to ensure innovation benefits all populations; and fostering international collaboration to scale proven solutions across borders.

David Entwistle, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stanford Health Care and FOH Member:

"What I value most at FOH is access to leaders from around the world that I wouldn't normally interact with, who come together to engage in candid dialogue and create actionable takeaways. FOH lets me learn from peers, test ideas and hear directly from regulators and policymakers—perspectives we rarely get in our day-to-day activities."

Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director, McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and FOH Member:

"As CEOs, leadership can be isolating as there aren't many people you can share your vision and concerns with. FOH gives us this invaluable platform. Its international mix, across different financial and regulatory realities, allows us to exchange on alternative approaches to the same problems as well as share potential solutions. It's a combination of validating, inspiring, and invigorating."

Dr. Kevin Tabb, President and Chief Executive Officer, Beth Israel Lahey Health and FOH Member:

"FOH isn't a once-a-year event, it's a year-round community. The ongoing research, working groups, and candid peer exchanges give me insights I can apply immediately. The expertise in this network is unmatched, and the trust in our discussions lets leaders share both successes and setbacks. Healthcare systems differ, but our challenges, and a shared mission to drive better care, are universal; FOH's international perspective shows what's possible beyond my own context and helps us turn insights into meaningful improvements for patients."

The annual Future of Health Summit is a cornerstone of FOH's mission to transform shared insights into tangible progress. By connecting leaders who envision the future of care and actively build it, FOH ensures that innovation moves beyond aspiration and into meaningful change that improves lives around the world.

About Future of Health (FOH)

Future of Health (FOH) is a global community of more than 60 senior leaders hailing from 14 countries from health systems, academia, government, and industry, united by a shared vision to redesign health care for 2035 and beyond. Co-chaired by Prof. Eyal Zimlichman of Sheba Medical Center and Chip Kahn of the Federation of American Hospitals and under the direction of Executive Director Oranit Ido, FOH convenes hospital executives, policymakers, payers and researchers to confront shared challenges and develop practical recommendations. Through annual summits, high-impact publications and collaborative research, FOH transforms global consensus into policy, pilots and measurable change, building more resilient, equitable and innovative health systems worldwide.

