Global Health Solutions to Rapidly Advance Topical Impetigo Drug Candidate Following Successful FDA Meeting

Impetigo treatment is intended to relieve discomfort, reduce scarring, as well as prevent unwanted spread of the highly-contagious, offending organisms. Current standards of care remain antiquated, topical antibiotics, which are increasingly showing resistance to the organisms that lead to impetigo. Children affected by the disease are removed from school to prevent unwanted contagion, resulting in economic loss to the school system, as well as work income for caretakers. Impetigo patients will benefit from a gentle, non-antibiotic treatment option that not only soothes symptoms, but eliminates the organisms that lead to impetigo. The Global Health Solutions asset is bolstered by powerful in-vitro and in-vivo data that support its expectation of accomplishing both goals in clinical trials.

Global Health Solutions Founder and CEO, Bradley Burnam, states: "We are encouraged by the positive interaction with FDA. This is a high-need indication with little to no innovation. We expect our non-antibiotic, topical impetigo candidate to be adopted as standard of care upon completion of our regulatory goals, as there is no more important population than children for addressing the long-term, deleterious effects of antibiotic resistance." Global Health Solutions Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Neil Ghodadra, states: "Given the global concern regarding increased antibiotic resistance, there is an urgent need in this highly-susceptible patient population for a non-antibiotic, biocidal treatment option. Our drug candidate has proven itself capable of eliminating organisms that are known to cause impetigo on contact and over time, while showing no irritation or sensitization during in-vivo testing."

Global Health Solutions is a 'concept-to-approval' research and development organization that employs its proprietary Permafusion™ technology to address pervasive dermatologic and chronic wound conditions. PermaFusion™ creates a permanent, stable fusion of liquid in petrolatum that maximizes bioavailability of active ingredients while minimizing insult to tissue. The Global Health Solutions impetigo candidate leverages the proven PermaFusion™ platform to address this high-need, global epidemic currently lacking in treatment options.

