Global Health Technology Platform Provider Proximie Commences Rollout of PxLens Using Vuzix M4000™ Smart Glasses

- Successful 2022 pilot tests pave the way for a broader customer rollout commencing in 2023

- See-through waveguide-based smart glasses bring AR into the operating room

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Proximie, a global health technology platform provider, has commenced rollout of PxLens following its initial introduction earlier this year. PxLens, Proximie's smart glasses solution for use in operating rooms, uses Vuzix M4000™ smart glasses.

PxLens offers quick setup and use when paired with the Proximie mobile app and seamless integration into Proximie's cloud-based platform for telepresence, content management, and insights from the operating room. Vuzix M4000 smart glasses offer the performance and versatility of Vuzix M400 smart glasses combined with see-through waveguide technology. They are the first enterprise-focused smart glasses using revolutionary Vuzix waveguides and offer a see-through heads-up display. Voice activated commands enable hands-free control, and the M4000's robust battery packs can be swapped mid-procedure to ensure that even the longest procedures can be fully streamed and recorded. Comfortable head mounting enables surgeons to share a first-person perspective of open surgeries and minimally invasive procedures, allowing participants observing remotely to view high-definition pictures and streamed videos of these surgeries and procedures, providing them opportunities to advise where necessary and/or learn from cutting-edge surgical techniques. Within the Proximie platform these procedures are recorded and saved in a secure library to be reviewed, edited, analyzed and shared.

Pilot procedures with surgeons wearing the PxLens were conducted in the United Kingdom and the United States by Proximie in 2022. Procedures included colorectal, otolaryngology, orthopedic, plastics, and urology surgeries and user feedback has been uniformly positive.

"Vuzix smart glasses represent a lightweight, wearable, hands-free solution that delivers high performance on every measure," said Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, founder and CEO of Proximie. "The PxLens is another step on Proximie's journey to help surgeons deliver effective and efficient care. It provides an insightful first-person perspective and helps make the recording and sharing of procedures ubiquitous. This improves patient care, training, skills development, and overall surgical efficiency."

"Proximie's selection and exclusive use of Vuzix smart glasses for such a key element of their telepresence platform represents another significant win for us in the healthcare space," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Our see-through M4000 smart glasses represent one of the most optimal solutions for use in operating rooms, whether for remote support, training, information management or actual surgeries, and we look forward to working with Proximie to support their global rollout of PxLens across their customer base."

