Global Healthcare Accreditation and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Medical Travel Accreditation in Malaysia

GHA and MSQH will work with accredited hospitals in Malaysia as a prerequisite to offering Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services in the region. The accreditation may be from a recognized national or international accreditation body, such as MSQH or other ISQua accredited organization. MSQH will also serve as GHA's local partner in Malaysia, providing information about GHA accreditation to hospitals serving international and medical tourism patients.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr Kadar Marikar, Chief Executive Officer of MSQH, "MSQH is recognized nationally and internationally as the leading Malaysian organization which promotes and improves safety and quality in the provision of healthcare services in Malaysia. Through active and smart partnerships with healthcare professionals, relevant facilities and agencies, and educational institutions involved in healthcare, MSQH has become the national voice in continuous quality improvement in healthcare facilities and services. We are pleased to partner with the Global Healthcare Accreditation program to ensure healthcare providers in Malaysia have incorporated international best practices that mitigate the risks and vulnerabilities patients face when traveling for medical care."

Ms. Karen Timmons, GHA's Chief Executive Officer stated, "The assurance of quality and transparency in medical travel goes beyond the care delivered in the actual healthcare facility – it starts from the point of inquiry for the service and destination through the entire medical travel care continuum, including post-discharge, and specifically how all steps in the care continuum contribute to an overall safe, high quality medical travel experience. We are pleased to collaborate with MSQH in support of the medical travel patient and we applaud its commitment to provide healthcare providers in Malaysia with solutions that prioritize the patient experience for medical travelers. MSQH hospitals participating in GHA accreditation shall also benefit with additional visibility through GHA distribution channels, and MSQH will also provide additional visibility to GHA accredited hospitals through its distribution channels."

About the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program:

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program is an independent accrediting body that seeks to improve the patient experience and excellence of care received by patients who travel for their medical care and treatment, whether within their own country or internationally.

Organizations interested in The Global Healthcare Accreditation Program can make a request at info@ghaccreditation.com |Tel US 001.561.327.9557 |www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com

About the Malaysia Society for Quality in Health (MSQH):

The Malaysian Society for Quality in Health was established in 1997 with the vision of advocating, promoting, and supporting continuous quality improvements and safety in Malaysian healthcare arena. In order to realize this vision, MSQH develops standards, plans and implements accreditation programmes, promotes safety and quality improvement in healthcare facilities, and organises opportunities for communication of ideas and exchange of experiences on current and best practices in health care. MSQH has also initiated the Patient for Patients Safety Movement to strengthen patients and family engagement in the delivery of healthcare services since 2014.

