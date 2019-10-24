Global Healthcare Accreditation and the Quality & Accreditation Institute Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Medical Travel Accreditation in India

GHA and QAI will work with accredited hospitals in India as a prerequisite to offering Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services in the region. The accreditation may be from a recognized national or international accreditation body, such as QAI and JCI. QAI will also serve as GHA's local partner in India, providing information about GHA accreditation to hospitals serving international and medical tourism patients.

According to Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Rana, Founding Chief Executive Officer of QAI, "The Quality & Accreditation Institute was founded in order to deliver education, training, accreditation and related programs in partnership with stakeholders using an approach of co-design and co-creation. We are pleased to partner with the Global Healthcare Accreditation program to ensure healthcare providers in India have incorporated international best practices that mitigate the risks and vulnerabilities patients face when traveling for medical care."

Ms. Karen Timmons, GHA's Chief Executive Officer stated, "GHA helps traveling patients navigate an incredibly complex system by validating quality across the medical travel care continuum and by ensuring that healthcare providers have instituted processes that are customized to the medical travelers' unique needs. We are pleased to collaborate with QAI in support of the medical travel patient and we applaud its commitment to provide healthcare providers in India with solutions that prioritize the patient experience for medical travelers. QAI hospitals participating in GHA accreditation shall also benefit with additional visibility through GHA distribution channels, and QAI will also provide additional visibility to GHA accredited hospitals through its distribution channels."

About the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program:

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program is an independent accrediting body that seeks to improve the patient experience and excellence of care received by patients who travel for their medical care and treatment, whether within their own country or internationally.

About the Quality & Accreditation Institute:

QAI was set up to create an ecosystem of education, training, quality improvement and accreditation. We believe that this organisation would provide a platform to stakeholders including professionals and organisations, associated with quality in any way, to share their wisdom and knowledge in order to make its Vision realised. This will further provide tremendous opportunities to all concerned to learn and contribute in improving organisations engaged with QAI.

