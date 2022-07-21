Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players GE Additive, RegenHU, Allevi & Others

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Laser Sintering, Deposition Modeling), by Application, by Material, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare additive manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The healthcare additive manufacturing technology helps in producing complex designs easily, forming personalized products, eliminating the production step, and producing lightweight products, which, in turn, is fueling the market growth.

Growing commercialization of the manufacturing process, rising investment by the government, and an increase in R&D in devices formed using additive manufacturing are key factors driving this market.

The advantages of additive manufacturing over traditional production methods are driving its growing popularity. The utilization of modern technology, design freedom, dimensional precision, the use of a wide range of materials such as metal, plastics, and polymers, build speed and the capacity to construct complicated parts/geometry, such as cooling channels and honeycomb structure, are just a few of the advantages of additive manufacturing. However, the main use of additive manufacturing in the healthcare industry is the production of implants and prostheses.

The growing geriatric population has led to an increase in orthopedic operations such as knee and hip replacements, which has resulted in the increased demand for the implants and prostheses leading to quicker manufacturing of these products, thus additive manufacturing plays a crucial role to meet the demand.

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

The laser sintering technology segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021. This technology produces high-quality complex geometries in less time, which, in turn, is fueling the segment growth.

Based on application, the medical implants segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021.

By material, polymers accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021 as polymers reduce the cost of the manufacturing process, are flexible, and have a long life span.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period. This is due to the unmet needs of a large population and the economic development in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for customized additive manufacturing

Patent Expiration

Restraints

High costs associated with Additive Manufacturing

Lack of Skilled Professionals

