Global Healthcare Analytics Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$46.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 27.1%. Predictive Analytics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 27.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.5 Billion by the year 2025, Predictive Analytics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Predictive Analytics will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, IBM Corporation; 3M Company; Oracle Corporation; Philips Healthcare; SAS Institute, Inc.; Cerner Corporation; McKesson Corporation; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; Information Builders, Inc.



