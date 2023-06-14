Global Healthcare Analytics Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $198.9 Billion by 2031 at a 23% CAGR

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Analytics Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market value in 2022 was USD 30.9 billion, driven by the increasing adoption of electronic health records across the globe.

The global healthcare analytics market share is anticipated to and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 198.9 billion by 2031.



Healthcare Analytics: Introduction



Healthcare analytics refers to the systematic use of data and quantitative methods to gain insights, support decision-making, and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare delivery. With the growing availability of digital health data from various sources, such as electronic health records, medical imaging, wearables, and health monitoring devices, healthcare analytics has become an essential tool for healthcare providers, payers, and policymakers to enhance patient outcomes, optimize resource utilization, and reduce costs.



Healthcare Analytics Market Scenario



In recent years, the global healthcare analytics market has witnessed significant growth, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of electronic health records, advancements in data analytics technologies, and the growing focus on value-based care and population health management. The integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics is revolutionizing the way healthcare data is collected, analyzed, and utilized to deliver personalized, evidence-based care.



The adoption of healthcare analytics has been increasing steadily due to factors such as the growing availability of digital health data, advancements in data analytics technologies, and the growing focus on value-based care and population health management. Healthcare providers, payers, and policymakers are increasingly leveraging healthcare analytics to enhance patient outcomes, optimize resource utilization, and reduce costs.



Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Type

Prescriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Market Breakup by Components

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Deployment Model

On-Premises

On- Demand

Market Breakup by Applications

Financial Analysis

Operational & Administrative Analysis

Clinical Analysis

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

ACOS

HIES

MCOS

TPAS

Market by Region



North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Key Trends in the Market



Some key trends of the market are as follows:

Integration of AI and machine learning: The application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms in healthcare analytics is revolutionizing the way healthcare data is collected, analyzed, and utilized to deliver personalized, evidence-based care

Real-time analytics: The demand for real-time analytics is growing as healthcare organizations seek to improve their operational efficiency, patient care, and clinical decision-making processes

Cloud-based analytics: The adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions is increasing due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, which make them suitable for healthcare organizations of varying sizes and budgets

Regional Outlook

North America: The largest market for healthcare analytics, driven by factors such as the high adoption of electronic health records, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a strong focus on healthcare cost containment and quality improvement.



Europe: The second-largest market, with increasing demand for healthcare analytics solutions and a growing emphasis on improving healthcare outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.



Asia Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to factors such as a rapidly aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness about the benefits of healthcare analytics strategies.



Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:

IBM

Wipro Limited

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst

Inovalon

McKesson Corporation

MEDEANALYTICS, INC

Optum, Inc

Oracle

SAS Institute Inc

ExlService Holdings, Inc

CitiusTech Inc

IQVIA

GENERAL ELECTRIc

