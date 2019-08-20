Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is Poised to Reach $19.25 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is accounted for $0.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $19.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market include Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, Sophia Genetics, Enlitic, Inc., Butterfly Network, Inc, Cyrcadia Health Inc., IBM (Watson Health), iCarbonX, Insilico Medicine, Inc., Lifegraph, Welltok, AiCure, APIXIO, Inc. and Atomwise, Inc.

Rising applications of artificial intelligence and the advancements in data analytics are some of the factors fueling market growth. However, the high capital requirement is hindering the market growth.

Artificial intelligence was initiated in 1956 and started gaining significant importance in medical field since 1972. It is the use of complex algorithms and software to estimate human cognition in the analysis of complicated medical data. The primary aim of health-related AI applications is to analyze relationships between prevention or treatment techniques and patient outcomes. AI programs have been developed and applied to practices such as diagnosis processes, treatment protocol development, drug development, personalized medicine, and patient monitoring and care.

On the basis of end user, hospital & diagnostic centers has witnessed the significant growth during the forecast period due to rising implementation of artificial intelligence technology for collection of data of patient to support decision making in hospital workflow has considerably enhanced outcomes, reduced wait times and costs are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing R&D expenditure, developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, the existence of huge patient pool will generate demand for improved healthcare services and growing disposable income are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.

Technologies Covered:

Natural Language Processing

Querying Method

Machine Learning

Context Aware Processing

Deep Learning

Components Covered:

Hardware

Software

Services

Applications Covered:

Hospital Workflow

Virtual Assistants

Medical Imaging & Diagnosis

Therapy planning

Drug discovery

Wearables

Robot-assisted Surgery

Dosage Error Reduction

Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

Automated Image Diagnosis

Fraud Detection

End Users Covered:

Academic & Research Laboratories

Hospital & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Regions Covered:



North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

