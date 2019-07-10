Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) market accounted for $0.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $19.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period.

Rising applications of artificial intelligence and advancements in data analytics are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, high capital requirement is hindering the market growth.

On the basis of End User, Hospital & Diagnostic Centers has witnessing the significant growth during the forecast period due to rising implementation of artificial intelligence technology for collection of data of patient to support decision making in hospital workflow has considerably enhanced outcomes, reduced wait times and costs are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing R&D expenditure, developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, existence of huge patient pool will generate demand for improved healthcare services and growing disposable income are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market include Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, Sophia Genetics, Enlitic, Inc., Butterfly Network, Inc, Cyrcadia Health Inc., IBM (Watson Health), iCarbonX, Insilico Medicine, Inc., Lifegraph, Welltok, AiCure, APIXIO, Inc. and Atomwise, Inc.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Natural Language Processing

5.3 Querying Method

5.4 Machine Learning

5.5 Context Aware Processing

5.6 Deep Learning



6 Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Services



7 Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospital workflow

7.3 Virtual Assistants

7.4 Medical Imaging & diagnosis

7.5 Therapy planning

7.6 Drug Discovery

7.7 Wearables

7.8 Robot-assisted Surgery

7.9 Dosage Error Reduction

7.10 Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

7.11 Automated Image Diagnosis

7.12 Fraud Detection



8 Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Academic & Research Laboratories

8.3 Hospital & Diagnostic Centers

8.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



9 Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Zebra Medical Vision Ltd

11.2 Sophia Genetics

11.3 Enlitic, Inc.

11.4 Butterfly Network, Inc

11.5 Cyrcadia Health Inc.

11.6 IBM (Watson Health)

11.7 iCarbonX

11.8 Insilico Medicine, Inc.

11.9 Lifegraph

11.10 Welltok

11.11 AiCure

11.12 APIXIO, Inc.

11.13 Atomwise, Inc.



