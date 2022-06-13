Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Report 2022: Future Growth Potential Enhanced by the Shift Toward Value-based Care

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector. Stakeholders across the healthcare continuum increasingly use AI to cater to the descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive aspects of care provision.

These aspects help improve healthcare delivery efficiency, provide personalized treatments to patients, and enhance clinical outcomes to improve patient and staff experience.



The study helps healthcare providers to understand the key trends emerging in the AI and healthcare space as they consider investing in cognitive capabilities. It provides an overview of AI and healthcare market growth drivers and restraints set to impact the deployment of AI-based solutions.



The study also highlights case studies and uses cases by end-user type - Payor/Provider, Medtech, Medical Imaging and Informatics, Pharma and Lifesciences IT, and Next-gen Diagnostics - in the healthcare market.

The report provides high-level insights on key AI-driven chatbots, natural language processing, and computer vision technologies. In addition, it discusses best practices and principles for the ethical use of AI in healthcare.



The report also guides technology vendors on charting their strategic priorities and building new capabilities to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in the healthcare AI space.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Healthcare Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel The Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

AI Plays a Pivotal Role in Offering Affordable, Accessible, and Efficient Healthcare Services

Market Segmentation by End Users

AI Use Cases with Significant Impact Potential on the Healthcare Continuum

Purpose of AI Implementation in Healthcare Firms

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Challenges in Implementing AI-based Healthcare Solutions

Trends Driving AI Use in Healthcare

Healthcare Vendors with at Least One AI Capability

AI Solution Areas Deployed in Healthcare Firms

Cloud as the Main Deployment Model for AI in Healthcare

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

AI Use Case - Payors

Case Study: AI for Payors - CLARA Optics for Claims Management

AI Use Case - Providers

Case Study: AI for Providers - Mayo Clinic Platform

AI Use Case - Medtech

Case Study: AI for Medtech - Medtronic Touch Surgery Enterprise

AI Use Case - Medical Imaging and Informatics

Case Study: AI for Medical Imaging and Informatics - Philips IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite

AI Use Case - Pharma and Life Sciences IT

Case Study: AI For Pharma and Life Sciences IT - Novartis's AI-based Drug Development Solution

AI Use Case - Next-gen Diagnostics

Case Study: AI for Next-gen Diagnostics - Roche's NAVIFY Digital Pathology Integration with AI

Chatbots and Virtual Agents Increasingly Represent the Core of Patient Interactions in Healthcare Operations

Natural Language Processing's Ability to Provide Insights from Unstructured Data Drives its Adoption in the Healthcare Sector

Computer Vision to Spur New Application Development in Healthcare Segments

AI-powered Preventive and Wellness Care to Increase in the Future

Best Practices and Ethical Uses

The Way Forward - Scaling AI in Healthcare

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Cloud-based Healthcare Data Management Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: AI Cybersecurity Solutions Securing Healthcare Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 3: Developing Preventative And Wellness Solutions to Address Future Needs

Companies Mentioned

CLARA

Mayo Clinic

Philips

Medtronic

Roche

Novartis

