GLOBAL HEALTHCARE BIOMETRICS MARKET FORECAST 2018-2028

LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Identification & Tracking, Care Provider Authentication, Medical Record Security & Data Centre Security, Remote Patient Monitoring, Pharmacy Dispensing, Face Recognition, Finger Recognition, Iris Recognition, Vein Recognition, Palm Geometry Recognition, Behavioural Recognition, Hospitals & Clinics, Research & Clinical Laboratory



Report Details

The Global Healthcare Biometrics market was valued at $1.63 billion in 2017. This value will grow to $5.02bn in 2023 and it is expected to reach $14.65bn in 2028. The CAGR for the US Healthcare Biometrics market from 2018-2028 is expected to be 22.3%.



Report Scope

World Healthcare Biometrics market forecasts to 2028



This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the world Healthcare Biometrics market by Application:

• Patient Identification and Tracking

• Healthcare Provider Authentication

• Medical Record Security and Data Center Security

• Home/Remote Patient Monitoring

• Pharmacy Dispensing



This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the world Healthcare Biometrics market by Technology:

• Face Recognition

• Fingerprint Recognition

• Iris Recognition

• Vein Recognition

• Palm Geometry Recognition

• Behavioural Recognition



This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the world Healthcare Biometrics market by End User:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Research & Clinical Lbaoratories



This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: US, Canada

• Europe: The UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India

• Rest of World: Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Russia



Each region is further broken down by Application, Technology and End-User

• This report discusses trends in the industry and assesses drivers and restraints, as well as opportunities and threats. It also includes porters five force analysis; threat of new entrants, power of suppliers, power of buyers, rivalry among competitors and threat of substituents.



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the Healthcare Biometrics Market:

• Fujitsi Limited

• 3M Congent, Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Safran Identity & Security SAS (Morpho)

• Bio-Key International, Inc.

• Assa Abloy Group

• Imprivata, Inc.

• Suprema, Inc.

• Crossmatch Technologies, Inc.

• Zkteco, Inc.



The report provides overviews of the companies, financial information, product portfolio and recent developments.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the world Healthcare Biometrics Market You find data, trends and predictions.

