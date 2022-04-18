Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

ABSTRACT-

Global Healthcare BPO Market to Reach $441.8 Billion by 2026

In the healthcare market, BPO service providers enable payers to streamline their operations, increase overall productivity, and lower operational costs. They can offer services which enable buyers introduce new plans in the market, with low overhead costs. In a conventional healthcare BPO service agreement, a third party partner manages functions such as back office administration, member services and claims adjudication, for private as well as public health insurance payers. Such BPO providers have enabled transformation of the healthcare business model, by aiding in aggregating data, adjudicating claims payments, recognizing opportunities for savings, offering high touch member service and confirming suitable security measures, in a more efficient manner. While traditional services offered by BPOs comprised call centers, member processing, and claims adjudication, new-age BPO providers are re-evolving the service offerings and are creating completely integrated service models that are fully branded by the underwriting insurance company. Some of the innovative offerings of the BPO today include alternate payment services, claims modernization, novel plan design strategy, and analytics.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare BPO estimated at US$311.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$441.8 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Healthcare BPO and is projected to reach US$167.7 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period. The market globally is anticipated to post a significant growth over the short-term owing to the mounting pressure to cut healthcare delivery costs and consolidation of incorporated healthcare systems. The market growth is expected to be propelled by implementation of stringent regulations along with PPACA and clinical trial protocols.

Fueled by these factors, the healthcare BPO market is forecast to reflect an impressive growth rate over the short term. Moreover, patent cliffs faced by various pharmaceutical companies and mandatory enactment of ICD-10 codes within the US are expected to further provide the required impetus to the market. On the other hand, concerns regarding service quality coupled with apprehensions about losing control over outsourcing are likely to remain key inhibitors in the coming years. The rise in number of individuals getting insured is further driving healthcare organizations to outsource certain services to address the demand for effective healthcare management. The consolidation of healthcare providers and growing pressure to minimize healthcare costs is further driving the demand for healthcare outsourcing services. More

