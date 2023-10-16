Global Healthcare Buildings Market to Reach $263.05 Billion in 2023, With a CAGR of 3.2% - Steady Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Medical Facilities

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare buildings market is on track for substantial growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%, escalating from $253.94 billion in 2022 to an estimated $263.05 billion in 2023. This growth trajectory is anticipated to continue, ultimately reaching $283.21 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.0%.

Prominent players in the healthcare buildings market include Henningson, Durham & Richardson Inc. (HDR Inc.), HKS Architects, Stantec Inc., Jacobs Solutions Inc., CannonDesign, Naramore, Bain, Brady & Johanson (NBJJ), Perkins&Will, Smith Group, HOK Group Inc, Earl Swensson Associates Inc., BWBR, Ballinger, CO Architects, Corgan, and Cuningham Group.

Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Healthcare Buildings Overview

Healthcare buildings encompass structures dedicated to medical procedures, including hospitals, laboratories, outpatient departments, nurse homes, training facilities, and central service operations associated with hospitals. These buildings also include educational or training programs for medical professionals as integral components of hospitals.

Facility Types

The primary facility types within the healthcare buildings market include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), long-term care facilities and nursing homes, academic institutes, and others. Hospitals, in particular, provide specialized medical and nursing care, offering a range of services from medical supplies to surgical rooms.

Service Types

Service types in the healthcare buildings market include new construction and refurbishment for both public healthcare and private healthcare buildings.

Product Innovation

A noteworthy trend in the healthcare buildings market is product innovation. Major industry players are committed to developing innovative solutions to bolster their market position. For example, RSC Architects, a USA-based architectural firm, unveiled the Helena Theurer Pavilion, a cutting-edge surgical and intensive care tower, setting new standards for patient care in the New York metropolitan area.

Acquisitions

In April 2022, Cianbro Corp., a US-based construction company, acquired R. C. Stevens Construction Company, a Florida-based commercial construction company. This strategic acquisition expands the market presence of both companies in the Southeast, opening new growth opportunities.

North America Dominance

North America emerged as the largest region in the healthcare buildings market in 2022. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Countries Covered

The countries covered in the healthcare buildings market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Growing Demand

The rising detection of acute and chronic disorders is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare buildings market. Hospitals play a vital role in providing ongoing access to treatments for both acute and chronic diseases. For example, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that nearly three-quarters of Australians had at least one long-term health issue, with about half of the population having at least one chronic illness. This growing demand for healthcare infrastructure is fueling the healthcare buildings market.

About the Healthcare Buildings Market

The healthcare buildings market encompasses revenues earned by entities engaged in constructing hospitals, birth centers, ambulatory surgical centers, mental health, and addiction treatment centers. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by service providers or included within the service offering.

