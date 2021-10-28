Global Healthcare Cloud Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $52.30 Billion by 2026 up from $11.59 Billion in 2020, Growing at a CAGR of 28.5%

Oct 28, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Cloud Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The revenue of the global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to reach $52.30 billion by 2026 up from $11.59 billion in 2020, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.5 percent during the period.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that many healthcare organizations do not have the necessary agility and business continuity programs or technologies to support them during crises. It is forcing businesses to act on cloud and digital transformation strategies that they had been delaying until now.
The cloud is more critical than ever in helping healthcare providers respond to the pandemic and prepare for future disruptions.
Healthcare cloud service providers have been strengthening their partner programs by reinforcing and increasing partnerships with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), System Integrators (SIs), Cloud Managed Service Providers (MSPs), telecommunications, and network services providers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly and most positively impacted the market in 2020, as it accelerated trends that were already being prioritized by most healthcare organizations, such as implementing a digital transformation process or an end-to-end hybrid and multi-cloud strategy.
The main growth factors till 2026 include increased adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud service, with a market share of 63.7% in 2020, owing to the increasing number of providers and payors migrating toward more SaaS healthcare computing services to manage the growth inpatient data.
Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) had the second-largest market share of 26.0%, as key market participants expanded their market presence in this segment. The increased demand for data interoperability for provider-patient collaboration accelerated IaaS (computing and storage) adoption to support patient demands for online and digital interactions.
Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is catching up with the market share of SaaS and IaaS, as healthcare organizations and digital health start-ups continue their investments in platform strategy for building innovative business models to meet the consumer demand for any time, anywhere healthcare services.
Top cloud providers in healthcare include AWS, with a worldwide market share of 40.0%, followed by Microsoft Azure, which increased its share to 18.0%. Google Cloud Platform (12.0%), IBM Cloud (13.0%), and Alibaba Cloud (7.0%), also expanded their market share in 2020 as against their market share in 2019.
The strong revenue growth of top 4 market participants - AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and IBM Cloud - has been due to their strong investments to build their healthcare cloud capabilities in secured and compliant (HITRUST CSF, HIPPA, GDPR) data storage, data interoperability (DICOM, HL-7, FHIR), Big Data and analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML).
Other significant market participants include Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Rackspace, Fujitsu Cloud Services, Tencent Cloud, DigitalOcean, SAP Cloud, Salesforce Cloud, Cisco Cloud, VMWare, Infor, NetApp, and Nutanix.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Adoption of Cloud in Healthcare Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Growth Environment Summary
- Cloud Platform Enabling the Medical IoT Ecosystem
- Global Healthcare Cloud Convergence Potential With Other Emerging Technologies
- Global Healthcare Cloud Convergence Potential With Other Emerging Technologies Explained
- Global Healthcare Cloud Distribution Channels
- Innovative Business Models Powered by Adoption of Global Healthcare Cloud
- Global Healthcare Cloud Market Dashboard
- Five Healthcare Categories that Benefit from Cloud Technology
- Global Healthcare Cloud Market Definitions
- Global Healthcare Cloud Adoption Scope of Analysis
- Cloud Market Segmentation by Service Models
- Cloud Market Segmentation by Deployment Models
- Key Competitors in the Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Key Competitors in the Global Healthcare SaaS Cloud Market
- Key Competitors in the Global Healthcare IaaS Cloud Market
- Key Competitors in the Global Healthcare PaaS Cloud Market
3. Healthcare Cloud - Deployment Models, Use Cases, and Application Areas
- Global Healthcare Cloud Service Model
- Global Healthcare Cloud Deployment Models
- Hybrid Versus Cloud - Choosing the Right Deployment Model
- Global Healthcare Cloud Use Cases by Service Models
- Major Healthcare Cloud Application Areas
4. AWS, Azure, Google - Major Developments and Use Cases
- Amazon HealthLake
- Google Healthcare Data Engine
- Azure Healthcare APIs
- Global Healthcare Cloud Use Cases Heat Map by Key Cloud Tech Providers
- AWS Use Case - Patient Engagement
- Azure Use Case - HIPAA/HITRUST Health Data and AI
- Google Cloud Platform - Patient Monitoring
5. Growth Pipeline
- Key Growth Metrics for the Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Growth Drivers for the Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Growth Drivers for Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Growth Restraints for the Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Growth Restraints for Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Forecast Assumptions, Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Revenue Forecast, Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Revenue Forecast by Service, Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Global Healthcare Cloud Pricing Models
- Competitive Environment, Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Top Participants Market Share - Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Assessing the Penetration of Key Healthcare Cloud Tech Provider by Stakeholder Type
- Assessing the Penetration of Key Healthcare Cloud Tech Provider by Solutions
- Key Global Cloud Provider Summary of Mapping Across Cloud Capabilities
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Healthcare SaaS Cloud Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the Global Healthcare Cloud SaaS Market
- Revenue Forecast, Global Healthcare Cloud SaaS Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Global Healthcare Cloud SaaS Market
- Forecast Analysis - Global Healthcare SaaS Market
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Healthcare Iaas Cloud Market
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Healthcare PaaS Cloud Market
9. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Healthcare Cloud Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Cloud Adoption for Boosting Revenue Growth for MedTech Companies
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Cloud and AI for Boosting Revenue Growth in Global Medical Imaging Informatics
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Cloud and IoT for Accelerating Healthcare Data Management and Cybersecurity Investments
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Healthcare Payors to Boost Value and Improve Outcomes by Adopting Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Cloud Model
- Growth Opportunity 5 - SaaS Cloud in the Consolidation of Fragmented Hospital IT Solutions for Improving Patients' Clinical Outcomes and Experience
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- AWS
- Azure
- Cisco
- DigitalOcean
- Fujitsu
- Huawei
- IBM
- Infor
- Microsoft
- NetApp
- Nutanix
- Oracle
- Rackspace
- Salesforce
- SAP
- Tencent
- VMWare
