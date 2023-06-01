Global Healthcare CRM Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $33.54 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.3%

01 Jun, 2023, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare CRM Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare CRM market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.3% to reach $33.54 billion in 2030 from $14.91 billion in 2023.
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
- Amdocs
- Aspect Software Inc
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com inc
- SAP SE
- Siemens Healthineers AG
This report on global healthcare CRM market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global healthcare CRM market by segmenting the market based on product, application, technology, end use and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the healthcare CRM market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Technological Advancements
- Increase in Demand of Virtual Care and Home Care
Challenges
- Low Penetration Rate
- High Cost and Complexity of CRM Implementation
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Individual
- Referral
- Individual and Referral
by Application
- Community Outreach
- Case Coordination
- Case Management
- Relationship Management
by Technology
- Cloud-based
- Mobile
- Social
- Collaborative
- Predictive
by End Use
- Payers
- Providers
- Life Science Companies
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
