Global Healthcare CRM Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $33.54 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.3%

The global healthcare CRM market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.3% to reach $33.54 billion in 2030 from $14.91 billion in 2023.

This report on global healthcare CRM market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global healthcare CRM market by segmenting the market based on product, application, technology, end use and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the healthcare CRM market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements

Increase in Demand of Virtual Care and Home Care

Challenges

Low Penetration Rate

High Cost and Complexity of CRM Implementation

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product

Individual

Referral

Individual and Referral

by Application

Community Outreach

Case Coordination

Case Management

Relationship Management

by Technology

Cloud-based

Mobile

Social

Collaborative

Predictive

by End Use

Payers

Providers

Life Science Companies

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

