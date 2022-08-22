Global Healthcare CX (Customer Experience) Market Report 2022: Shift to Cloud will Accelerate Innovation and Improve Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) for Healthcare Providers

Aug 22, 2022, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital CX Investments Driven by the Quadruple Aim in Healthcare, Global, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study is valuable for solution providers to better understand what each industry seeks in delivering excellent CX and healthcare organizations to benchmark themselves against the competition and other industries.
The publisher surveyed decision-makers in the healthcare industry to discover investment plans over the next year. Not surprisingly, the pandemic had a significant impact on customer experience (CX).
The healthcare industry was hit hard by the pandemic as it tackled the toughest of challenges around the globe- slowing down the virus, managing hospital capacity, keeping its staff safe, and ensuring patient privacy and confidentiality.
Contact centers were busy far beyond capacity, driving organizations of all sizes to accelerate investments in self-service channels and the cloud. The great resignation forced providers to invest in improving the employee experience.
This study uses an integrated 360-degree research methodology to provide insights from end-user organizations, healthcare experts and IT analysts.
Key insights from the survey revealed:
- Traditional pain points for contact centers (such as being seen as cost centers or operating as silos) faded away in importance as healthcare facilities were forced to change to deal with the exponential growth in communications with patients.
- Providers are evaluating the optimal balance of work-at-home (WAHA), hybrid, and on-site workers. Key considerations include ensuring the stability, reliability, and security of network operations; training agents/supervisors on new applications; and persuading customers to use new interaction channels.
- Healthcare organizations are moving to the cloud to benefit from new technology, flexibility, and reduced upfront costs.
- Providers are improving employee retention by providing flexible work locations/remote work options, creating a fun environment/corporate culture, empowering employees with solutions that allow them to make their own/better decisions, implementing a career growth strategy, and improving employee training & development programs.
- Respondents included IT decision-makers from hospitals, clinics, medical practices, health systems, health services, residential nursing, and physical therapy organizations. It explores their plans to improve CX expectations as the world recovers from the pandemic. A top priority is improving the employee experience.
Channels Covered:
- Voice
- Email/Web Form
- Social Media Messaging Apps
- Social Media Apps
- Mobile Apps
- Sms
- Chat With Live Agents
- Virtual Agents
- Video Chat
- Video Teller/Kiosk
- Ivr
Technologies Covered:
- Conversational Ai & Virtual Assistants/Bots
- Quality Monitoring
- Collaboration Tools
- Performance Management
- Flexible Apis/Cpaas
- Elearning For Agents
- Proactive Customer Care
- Gamification
- Augmented Reality
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Methodology
- Introduction
- An Integrated Approach Provides a 360-Degree Perspective
2. Growth Opportunities in Healthcare
- Quadruple Aim of Healthcare Providers
- CX Investment Priorities in Healthcare, Global, 2022
- Growth Opportunities for Healthcare Providers
- Patient-First Philosophy - Delivering Excellent Customer Care is Critical for Healthcare Organizations
- Shift to Cloud will Accelerate Innovation and Improve Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) for Healthcare Providers
- Improving Collaboration has Become a Top Healthcare Priority
- Work-from-Home (WFH) Model will Continue to Exist & Thrive
- Employee Satisfaction is a Top Priority
- Proactive Outreach is a Competitive Advantage
- Digital Trends in Healthcare: Growth Opportunities from COVID-19 Impact, Global, 2020 to 2021
3. Top 5 Predictions in Digital Healthcare
- Prediction 1 - Chatbots Will be the First Point of Contact for a Majority of Primary Care Interactions; Conversational AI Finds Stronger Use Cases
- Prediction 2 - 2022 Will See Strong Developments in the U.S. Interoperability Space Driving the Need for Enriched Data Information Systems
- Prediction 3 - Platforms Targeted at Virtual Care Management Gain Wider Acceptance among Providers Globally to Support Patients Throughout the Care Continuum
- Prediction 4 - Behavioral Health Solutions will Focus on Quality Outcomes as They Progress toward Value-based Healthcare in Depression
- Prediction 5 - Shifts in U.S. Care Delivery Models will Prevail with the Aim of Healthcare Equity
4. Healthcare IT Decision-Maker Customer Survey 2022 Results
- Research Objectives and Methodology
- Applications
- Research Methodology
5. 2022 Corporate Initiatives
- Key Findings
- Healthcare Industry: Top Business Goals Rated as "Crucial" or "Very Important", Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: Top Employee Engagement Initiatives and Attrition Levels in Contact Centers, Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: Top Five: What Makes Customer-Facing Employees Happy?, Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: IT/Telecom Challenges, Global, 2022
6. Healthcare Industry CX Investment Trends
- Healthcare Industry: Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transformation Strategy, Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: Migration of Applications to the Cloud, Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: Digital Transformation Plans, Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: CX Investments Compared with CX Priorities, Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: Interaction Channel and AI Investment Plans, Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: Customer Satisfaction Levels of Voice Vs. Self-Service Channels, Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: CX Technology Investments, Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: Integration Preferences for CX Solutions, Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: Omnichannel Capabilities, Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: Contact Center Metric Trends and Analytics Deployment Plans, Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: Metrics Used to Evaluate CX Success, Global, 2022
- Healthcare Industry: Purchase Decision Making Factors for CX Solutions Rated as a Must-Have or Desired Factor, Global, 2022
7. Strategic Imperatives
- Strategic Imperatives: Healthcare Industry, Global, 2022
